Top CEOs On How Great Leaders Embrace Change | BT Mindrush 2025

At Business Today Mindrush 2025, India’s top CEOs come together to discuss how great leaders embrace change, drive innovation, and turn disruptions into opportunities in a high-powered session titled ‘The Disruptor’s Mindset: How Great Leaders Embrace Change.’ This dynamic panel features Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power; Kishor Patil, CEO & MD, KPIT Technologies; Sandeep Kalra, CEO & ED, Persistent Systems and Anand Lakshmanan, Head – India Business, Logitech. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar, Editor (Markets), Business Today, the discussion explores how companies can adapt to technological shifts, navigate market volatility, and sustain long-term growth in an era of constant disruption. Part of the larger theme ‘Vucanomics 2025: Thriving in Turmoil – Transforming Global Disruptions into Growth,’ this session offers key takeaways for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve. What defines a disruptor’s mindset? How can businesses turn challenges into competitive advantages? What leadership strategies drive innovation and resilience? Don’t miss this exclusive conversation on future-proof leadership.