Priyadarshini Maji | New Delhi
How Paytm Payment Bank, Airtel Payment Bank are different from normal banks

Paytm recently launched their payments bank and currently there are four payments bank in India- Paytm Payment Bank, Airtel Payment Bank, India Post Payments Bank and FINO Payment Bank.

 
 

Demonetisation keeps digital payments up; cashless transactions grow 13.5% in September

SBI cuts deposit rates; PPF to fetch lower interest rate. What should you do?

Interest rates are on a downhill for quite some time now.
Now, pay your rent through credit card; there are benefits too

A London based fintech company, RedGirraffe, is offering a facility to pay rent through credit card using its online platform "RentPay".
How BHIM is trying to catch up with other mobile wallets

The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has seen a great many downloads since its launch in December 2016.
Securing your data on mobile phones

SBI offers free credit card to those with no credit history. Should you go for it?

If you don't have a credit history, banks are generally reluctant to offer you a credit card even if you are salaried.
Payments Bank: What does it mean for you?

Airtel Payments Bank- a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank  offers you an interest rate of 7.25 per cent on their savings account.
Your bank may charge you for closing a bank account. Know why

Bank also charges you when you close your account within a particular time period.
Should you close credit card debt with a personal loan?

A balance transfer is nothing but changing your current credit card company to another or closing it off with a personal loan at a much lower interest rate.
No, it is not mandatory to link your bank account with Aadhar card

You need not submit Aadhaar card to comply with FATCA

5 bank charges that you probably have no clue about

RBI hints end of rate cut. What should you do?

Looking for an alternative to fixed deposits? Here is a good option

If you are a conservative investor who relies on bank fixed deposits for regular income, it is better to lock-in money in FDs now, as the rates will fall further.
