BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Paytm recently launched their payments bank and currently there are four payments bank in India- Paytm Payment Bank, Airtel Payment Bank, India Post Payments Bank and FINO Payment Bank.
Interest rates are on a downhill for quite some time now.
A London based fintech company, RedGirraffe, is offering a facility to pay rent through credit card using its online platform "RentPay".
The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has seen a great many downloads since its launch in December 2016.
If you don't have a credit history, banks are generally reluctant to offer you a credit card even if you are salaried.
Airtel Payments Bank- a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank offers you an interest rate of 7.25 per cent on their savings account.
Bank also charges you when you close your account within a particular time period.
A balance transfer is nothing but changing your current credit card company to another or closing it off with a personal loan at a much lower interest rate.
If you are a conservative investor who relies on bank fixed deposits for regular income, it is better to lock-in money in FDs now, as the rates will fall further.
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- Seven of top-10 companies add Rs 56,082 crore in market cap
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces