Should you invest in General Insurance Corporation IPO?

Teena Jain Kaushal | New Delhi
GIC is one of the oldest and the largest reinsurer which provides reinsurance across business lines including fire, marine, motor, engineering, agriculture, health, liability, credit and financial and life insurance.

 
 

Now your PF will automatically transfer as you change jobs. Know what you need to do

Composite  Declaration Form help EPFO members to automatically transfer their money from the provident fund account with the previous employer to the new account
Goal-based investing and its benefits

Ratios you should look at before investing in stocks

Looking at the ratios you can not only analyse the company's historic performance but also make a comparison with the company's peers.
New 8% Pension scheme PMVVY launched: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the scheme on New Year's eve exclusively for senior citizens.
Hudco IPO opens for subscription: Five things to know before you invest

Buying gold this Akshaya Tritiya? Check out these options

You need not submit Aadhaar card to comply with FATCA

Here are 5 small investments you can make for your house help

The good news is you can secure your house help's future for the princely sum of Rs 250.
Bharat 22 ETF is more diversified ETF. Should you go for it?

ICICI Prudential Asset Management company will be the fund manager and the ETF will be rebalanced annually. 
Buy a car or go for a foreign holiday? Goal-based investing can help you plan better

Investing that amount in the most suitable product helps to achieve the goal without any difficulty.
Why should you review your financial portfolio?

Your financial portfolio helps you reach your financial goals, and as an investor it is imperative to review and rebalance it periodically.
Banks cut deposit rates again. Here's how you can still earn higher returns on your investments

State Bank of India (SBI), the biggest lender, has further cut interest rates by up to 50 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits (FDs) over two years.
10 income tax rules you must know before declaring investments

It is that time of the year when many of you would be giving your investment declarations for the year to your employer.
Here's a five-point guide for women to stay financially healthy

