Mutual Funds News, Latest Mutual Funds News, equities, Top mutual fund, Financial Advice and Planning India
Home
MONEY
Mutual Funds

Here is how and why you should link your mutual fund and Aadhaar

Renu Yadav
Here is how and why you should link your mutual fund and Aadhaar

If you don't link your mutual fund folio with Aadhaar the folio will cease to be operational. You won't be able to make new investments or withdraw money until you link your Aadhaar with the folio.

 
 

How mutual funds benefited from demonetisation

Equity mutual funds received massive net inflows to the tune of Rs 1.23 lakh crore between November 2016 and October 2017
More

Equity MFs are at record level. What is driving the growth?

More

Top performing mutual funds: 5 flexi cap funds that are highly rewarding

More

How many mutual funds should you own?

Most mutual fund investors in our country end up holding too many funds at once, and this can work to the detriment of their investment portfolios in the long run.
More

PPF rates fall below 8 per cent for the first time in 40 years; what should you do?

More

Sebi eases norms for MF investments in derivatives

More

Should you invest in Reliance Mutual Fund CPSE ETF?

More
 
 

How mutual fund classification will impact your portfolio


More

Is Total Return Index a better benchmark for mutual fund schemes?

More

Tax savings through mutual funds: 5 ELSS that may fetch you good returns and great savings

Investing in ELSS not only reduces your tax liability but gives greater liquidity, lesser lock-in period, the option of investing using SIPs or in lumpsun and more.
More

Now, you can use e-wallets to invest in mutual funds

More

Mutual fund assets hit record Rs 17.9 trillion at February-end

More

Mutual funds can now invest in REITs, InvITs: Sebi

More

Plan to open a fixed deposit? These short-term debt funds can be better options

More
Advertisement