personal finance, stock markets,EPFO, PPF, income, pan card, Money today

Checking PF Balance, raising claim, applying for PAN and other things you can do using UMANG app

Renu Yadav | New Delhi
Checking PF Balance, raising claim, applying for PAN and other things you can do using UMANG app

When you download UMANG app, it asks you to link your Aadhaar with the app. Currently, this is optional and you can use UMANG app without seeding in your Aadhaar in it.

 
 

NPS vs EPF: Which one should you go for?

In last year's budget the Finance Minister allowed one-time tax free withdrawal from EPF and superannuation fund to be transferred to NPS.
More

Trump, Black Money crackdown impact: Gold price may shoot up to Rs 32,500 per 10 gm

Gold, which is considered as safe haven under uncertain circumstances, saw a surge in demand on Wednesday due to both global and domestic factors.
More

LTC norms eased; reimbursement of rail fare for children allowed

More

Fresh into job? A six-point guide to help you save money

More
 
 

Even as repo rate remains unchanged, EMIs may still fall

More

Money from EPFO invested in 'safe' funds: Govt

More

Tax sops on plastic card transactions likely

More
Advertisement