BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
When you download UMANG app, it asks you to link your Aadhaar with the app. Currently, this is optional and you can use UMANG app without seeding in your Aadhaar in it.
In last year's budget the Finance Minister allowed one-time tax free withdrawal from EPF and superannuation fund to be transferred to NPS.
Gold, which is considered as safe haven under uncertain circumstances, saw a surge in demand on Wednesday due to both global and domestic factors.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces