After slowdown, will real estate be back on track in 2018?

Renu Yadav
Will real estate be back on track in 2018?

Real estate which was one of the most sought after investment avenue among India has seen a dip in its popularity off late because of the stagnation or dip in prices.

 
 

Demonetisation: Actual home buyers benefit; developers roll out attractive rates and payment plans

Hudco IPO opens for subscription: Five things to know before you invest

Home sales: Property registrations plunge post note ban

Real estate resale market to be hit by demonetization

Experts believe the move will help improve transparency in the industry that has a reputation of being a safe haven for black money.
Flat or land: What should people in small towns buy?

Here are a few points that should help you decide wether to buy a plot of land or invest in a flat.
10 situations when you can say NO to your landlord

Unitech Vista project: SC directs Rs 15-cr refund to buyers

Homebuyers in limbo after admission of claim by NCLT against Jaypee Infratech

The admission of bankruptcy petition has left home-buyers in limbo, who are not certain what their rights would be if the company goes into liquidation.
RERA comes into effect: Here's what it means for homebuyers

'Luxury home rates may fall 30% post demonetisation'

Black money crackdown: 'Land prices may crash 30% in 6 months'

Planning to buy property this festive season? You should read this

Festive season is considered an auspicious time to buy property that is why sales are generally higher during the last quarter of the year.
SC asks DLF to hand over flats to buyers by November end

Pledging PF to buy home may soon become reality

