How to keep your Bitcoin safe?

Teena Jain Kaushal
While the absence of a regulator is one concern, the another issue is the fact that millions of people have been entering the market with least knowledge on how to secure Bitcoin and other crypto currencies.

 
 

Demonetisation anniversary: I-T department ready to issue notices for huge deposits

The I-T Department to issue notices to over one lakh entities and individuals, who deposited huge cash in banks post demonetisation
Link your Aadhaar and PAN by August 31; deadline unlikely to be extended

Missed tax filing deadline? Here is what you need to do

July 31 is usually the last date for filing income tax returns (ITR), but this year, it was extended to August 5 to give more time to tax filers.
Tax savings through mutual funds: 5 ELSS that may fetch you good returns and great savings

Investing in ELSS not only reduces your tax liability but gives greater liquidity, lesser lock-in period, the option of investing using SIPs or in lumpsun and more.
Your PAN card could become invalid from July 1: Here's why

The number of applications submitted for correction of names in Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards have seen a significant jump in recent weeks.
D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts' Rs 1,870 cr IPO to be out on 8 March

Avenue Supermarts, the owner and operator of supermarket retail chain D-Mart, will come out with its Rs 1,870-crore initial public offering on 8 March.
Banking Cash Transaction Tax: How UPA used it to track black money

Are Bitcoin gains taxable?

The currency is not recognised by the government and come under the purview of no authority.
What to do if you missed filing income tax returns

Here's why you must always check Form 26AS before filing tax return

The tax filing season is about to start. For salaried class, tax is deducted at source (TDS) by the employer and is deposited to the tax department.
You can withdraw 90 per cent of EPF money to buy house, pay home loan EMI; here's how

New Income Tax Forms Notified: Five changes you should know

5 ways to maximise you income tax return

Home loan tax rules you may not be aware of

