Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
MT Insight

Those Deciding The Awards

Money Today and the Financial Planning Corporation of India Ltd are pleased to announce the formation of a high-powered jury for the awards which includes some of the biggest names in the financial sector.

 
 

Volatility hits mutual fund returns

Volatile equity markets in 2011 have severely affected the long-term average returns of most equity funds, with no single category posting a double-digit growth.

Bata India at top with 94% returns

Bata India is among the top gainers in the last six months with return of 94 per cent.

Best banks to take loan from

Are you scouting for a loan to buy a house, a car or for your child's education? Given below are the best deals on offer from public and private sector lenders.

MF Watch: Reliance Regular Savings

Reliance Regular Savings Equity has outperformed its category in four of the past five years.

Top ranked mutual funds

As equity markets remained flat since April 2011, most diversified equity funds over the past one year gave a rather miserly return of below 5%.

Best Performing Stocks

VIP Industries is among the top gainers in the last six months with return of over 46%.

Best fund profile: ICICI Prudential

ICICI Prudential Focused Bluechip Equity Retail has outperformed its benchmark index and category since inception.

Tata Coffee among market toppers

Tata Coffee is among the top gainers in the last one year with return of 118%.

Bhushan Steel among top grossers

Bhushan Steel is among the top grossers in the last five years with an annualised return of 58%.
 
 

MF Watch: Mirae mutual fund outperforms

Mirae Asset India Opportunities Fund has outperformed its category since inception in 2008.

Best banks to take loan from

Are you scouting for a loan to buy a house, a car or for your child's education? Given below are the best deals on offer from public and private sector lenders.

Best Performing Stocks

UTV Software is among the top gainers in the last six months with return of over 112%

Recession fears hit equity funds

As stock markets fell sharply on the fears of double-dip recession in the West, equity funds showed negative returns over the one-year period ended August 9, 2011.

Mutual Fund watch: Birla Sun Life

Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity has outperformed its category in the past five years.

Best banks to take loan from

Are you scouting for a loan to buy a house, a car or for your child's education? Given below are the best deals on offer from public and private sector lenders.

Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Best banks to take loan from

Are you scouting for a loan to buy a house, a car or for your child's education? Given below are the best deals on offer from public and private sector lenders.

Best banks to take loan from

Are you scouting for a loan to buy a house, a car or for your child's education? Given below are the best deals on offer from public and private sector lenders.
Advertisement