'So much needs to be done in insurance in India'

Dipak Mondal
John Holden, Chief Executive Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life

Money Today speaks with John Holden, CEO of Canara HSBC OBC Life, how relevant their business model is in the light of RBI's move to allow banks to become insurance brokers.

 
 

Tips to invest in new Ulips with lower cost

Some new Ulips have lower costs than what many mutual funds charge. Let's see if it makes sense to invest in the new and much-improved version of Ulips.

Use mobile apps to make faster insurance claims

Mobile apps can help you inform your insurer about the incident. Not only claim intimation, you can also check your claim history using the app.

Buy insurance policies that cover treatment abroad

Getting treatment abroad can be costly as you will need funds for travel, accommodation, food and that too in a currency that will be stronger than the rupee.

How budget 2014 simplifies investing

Buying insurance can be a daunting task due to the sheer volume of information that you have to provide in the proposal form.

All you need to know before buying a home insurance policy

Tips to handle tough questions when buying insurance

Insurers turn to agents for selling online term plans

How Ulips have performed since norms changed in 2010

Wait for next year to buy a traditional endowment policy

 
 

Insurance cos offer home care expenses at certain conditions

Home care companies provide attendants, nurses, physiotherapists and doctors at home to take care of senior citizens as well as patients after surgery.

Is the time right to invest money for long term?

Experts say one must invest for long term as interest rates are likely to fall in the near future and 9.3% will be a very good return for a fixed-income instrument.

How to get free check-ups under health cover

Five insurance covers you may have missed knowing about

Provide correct data to insurer to ease claims process

A claim can be rejected for various reasons, like non-disclosures, partial disclosures, wrongful disclosures or fraudulent claims.

'Fraudulent claims in OPD covers is a challenge'

Healthcare discount cards offer savings aside from cover

Money Today-Morningstar ULIP Rating: Methodology

The ratings are based on three-year compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, for the period 1 January 2011 to 31 December 2013.

E-insurance account will help in managing policies better

