Insurance
Money Today speaks with John Holden, CEO of Canara HSBC OBC Life, how relevant their business model is in the light of RBI's move to allow banks to become insurance brokers.
Some new Ulips have lower costs than what many mutual funds charge. Let's see if it makes sense to invest in the new and much-improved version of Ulips.
Mobile apps can help you inform your insurer about the incident. Not only claim intimation, you can also check your claim history using the app.
Getting treatment abroad can be costly as you will need funds for travel, accommodation, food and that too in a currency that will be stronger than the rupee.
Buying insurance can be a daunting task due to the sheer volume of information that you have to provide in the proposal form.
Home care companies provide attendants, nurses, physiotherapists and doctors at home to take care of senior citizens as well as patients after surgery.
Experts say one must invest for long term as interest rates are likely to fall in the near future and 9.3% will be a very good return for a fixed-income instrument.
A claim can be rejected for various reasons, like non-disclosures, partial disclosures, wrongful disclosures or fraudulent claims.
The ratings are based on three-year compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, for the period 1 January 2011 to 31 December 2013.
