Investment
The formula stands on two ratios. First, the company's EBIT as a proportion of its net fixed assets plus net working capital and second, the company's EBIT as a proportion of its enterprise value.
While it is not a bad strategy to invest in corporate FDs to secure some stability in rates, one should be cognisant of the risks involved.
Even as the stock market enters a bull run, retail investors are unlikely to gain much by investing in commodity funds.
Asset allocation funds are ideal for those wary of investing actively and changing portfolio according to market conditions.
Equity funds have made a comeback with strong returns. Here is how to select the right fund.
We bring you three funds that follow unique strategies and lessons investors can learn from them.
We discuss features of longer term FMPs that fund houses are coming out with in response to the new tax rules.
Stock split involves division of equity shares by lowering their face value. It increase affordability and liquidity but have no impact on future returns.
As the market reacts to heightened optimism, experts say fundamentally strong stocks offer the best routes to go contrarian.
After the bribery case involving Syndicate Bank and Bhushan Steel, the stocks of the companies fell sharply. Does it make sense to buy these shares at this point?
Money Today brings you a detailed analysis of how tax-saving funds operate so that you can choose what suits you best.
Balanced funds, say experts, are ideal for first-time equity investors as they invest in stocks while keeping the risk low.
Stocks of two-wheeler companies are expected to keep doing well.
The e-commerce industry might be at a nascent stage in India but the sector has strong potential. If chosen carefully, such companies can reward investors.
We tell you how to work out your debt fund strategy to gain from possible interest rate cuts.
Expensive stocks refer to those being priced too high in light of the company's total earnings it has a claim on.
