Markets
To regain the growth trajectory, a general consensus for action between social, business and political classes is necessary. In absence of same, the business environment may remain susceptible to event-led volatility.
Nilesh Shah, Deputy Managing Director, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, talks about the future of the equity market and its impact on investors.
Shankar Sharma, Director, First Global, is known for his bearish view of the markets, but is uncharacteristically optimistic about the economy.
With the monsoon rains below normal so far, commodity prices are rising. Should you invest?
Motilal Oswal, Chairman and Managing Director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, talks about the market direction and the stocks to pick.
Parag Parikh, Chairman, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services, talks about his investment style and ways to identify value stocks.
The first in a series that looks at the flip side of promising trends — or the silver lining when the skies are grey.
