Fund watch: BNP Paribas mid-cap offers scope for growth

Team Money Today
BNP Paribas mid-cap offers scope for growth

The fund has delivered 3-year annualised return of 34.16 per cent, compared with the category's 30.72 per cent.

 
 

Invest with caution in gold ETFs

Return from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been dismal in the past one year as yellow metal prices slumped due to strengthening US dollar.

March MF options: Mirae Asset India Opportunities

Mirae Asset India Opportunities has delivered 3-year annualised return of 25.63 per cent, compared with the category's 21.64 per cent.

Mid-cap funds outperform large-cap counterparts again

Mid-cap funds have been outperforming their large-cap counterparts by a comprehensive margin.

Tata pure equity is a good mutual fund investment option

Tata pure equity fund has outperformed the benchmark almost every year in the last decade, that too with a low risk score.

Invest with caution in European, Chinese funds

Performance of European markets will depend upon economic recovery and growth in corporate earnings, rather than re-rating, as was the case last year.

Mid-cap funds' average one-year return crosses 81%

Mid-cap funds have seen a spurt in returns with category average one-year return crossing 81%, second only to infrastructure fund.

Analysing mutual funds to give you best investment options

There is no respite for yellow metal investors as Gold ETFs continue their poor run with negative average return (-0.63%) in the past three years.

UTI Opportunities is a good MF investment option

The fund has a three-year annualised return of 19.42 per cent, compared with the category's 20.38 per cent.

Infrastructure stocks are a good MF investment option

Infrastructure stocks have taken giant strides in the past couple of months with sector funds returning on an average 73% in the past one year.
 
 

Mid-cap funds beating all other fund categories in returns

Mid-cap funds have been beating all other fund categories as the avearge category return from these funds was 89 per cent during the last one year.

Invest cautiously in 'Make in India' fund schemes

Mutual funds are coming out with schemes based on government's push to manufacturing sector.

Fund tracker: UTI Equity has outperformed its category

UTI Equity has delivered 3-year annualised return of 27.08 per cent, compared with the category's 21.56 per cent.

Infrastructure funds clocked 63.52% return in 12 months

How L&T Equity fund has performed in 3 years

With its incesption in May, 2005, the fund has delivered a 3-year annualised return of 22.67%, compared with the category's 20.24%.

Quantum LT Equity is a good MF investment option

The fund has a three-year annualised return of 20.51%, compared with the category's 18.21%

Strategies to adopt while investing in equity funds

Mid-cap equity funds are better investment options

Mid-cap equity funds, which gave an average return of 93% in the past one year, outperformed their large-cap peers by a big margin during the period.

ICICI Prudential is a dynamic asset allocation fund

The fund has a five-year annualised return of 18.14%, compared with the category's 20.38%.
