Mutual Fund
The fund has delivered 3-year annualised return of 34.16 per cent, compared with the category's 30.72 per cent.
Return from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been dismal in the past one year as yellow metal prices slumped due to strengthening US dollar.
Mirae Asset India Opportunities has delivered 3-year annualised return of 25.63 per cent, compared with the category's 21.64 per cent.
Mid-cap funds have been outperforming their large-cap counterparts by a comprehensive margin.
Tata pure equity fund has outperformed the benchmark almost every year in the last decade, that too with a low risk score.
Performance of European markets will depend upon economic recovery and growth in corporate earnings, rather than re-rating, as was the case last year.
Mid-cap funds have seen a spurt in returns with category average one-year return crossing 81%, second only to infrastructure fund.
There is no respite for yellow metal investors as Gold ETFs continue their poor run with negative average return (-0.63%) in the past three years.
The fund has a three-year annualised return of 19.42 per cent, compared with the category's 20.38 per cent.
Infrastructure stocks have taken giant strides in the past couple of months with sector funds returning on an average 73% in the past one year.
Mid-cap funds have been beating all other fund categories as the avearge category return from these funds was 89 per cent during the last one year.
Mutual funds are coming out with schemes based on government's push to manufacturing sector.
UTI Equity has delivered 3-year annualised return of 27.08 per cent, compared with the category's 21.56 per cent.
With its incesption in May, 2005, the fund has delivered a 3-year annualised return of 22.67%, compared with the category's 20.24%.
The fund has a three-year annualised return of 20.51%, compared with the category's 18.21%
Mid-cap equity funds, which gave an average return of 93% in the past one year, outperformed their large-cap peers by a big margin during the period.
The fund has a five-year annualised return of 18.14%, compared with the category's 20.38%.
