New Business
Virtual office service providers offer a recognisable business address that you can provide on business cards and letterheads, a phone number and an executive to handle calls and answer mails.
By selling the idea of Net as a tool to make profit, Satya Prabhakar turned his pastime into a thriving business.
A failed vaccine venture propelled Pratap Dube towards a new product, moulded roof-liners for cars. Multivac is worth Rs 17 crore today.
After 14 years of toil, Manohar Krishna is poised to unclog the closed Indian attitude with his mechanised drain cleaning system.
The financial flux may have impacted Subhiksha, but R. Subramanian, the man who rewrote the rules of organised retail, is confident of surmounting it.
After honing his entrepreneurial skills at MNCs and free of regimented concepts, Ramesh Vangal set up the Katra Group, which is worth $500 million today.
In a pile of electronic junk, Nitin and Rohan Gupta discovered an untapped business opportunity. Today, the brothers run an e-waste recycling unit.
Vijay Bansal entered the apparel market late, but targeted the middle class to find space for Cantabil.
After two successful ventures, Krishnan Ganesh launched TutorVista, an online teaching service. His success recipe is to keep it simple.
Spotting the potential in software helped Saurabh Srivastava achieve spectacular success. He now funds other ventures and mentors the IT industry.
A dream, destiny and the desire to succeed led Rana Kapoor to set up Yes Bank, one of the most savvy private banks in the country.
From founding HCL to Techspan, and now, Headstrong, Arjun Malhotra has moved from strength to strength, exploiting every crisis to emerge an entrepreneur.
He tapped rickshaws as platforms for advertising. Today, SammaaN is a Rs 1.25-crore venture that also benefits the rickshaw-pullers.
Compelled by a common vision, five friends quit their jobs to launch an IT firm. Five years on, the Rs 4 crore Pennywise is offering cost-effective tech services.
