BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Perspective
Money Today brings you a news digest of key regulatory changes in the personal finance segment this past month that you must know of.
You will soon be able to make transactions up to Rs 2,000 from credit/debit card without having to provide the card's personal identification number.
Experts say the insurance industry needs long-term capital for growth, which FDI can bring, and will also be able to invest in innovative products.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to offer non-callable deposits, fixed-tenure deposit schemes where premature withdrawal is not allowed.
Under the scheme, parents and legal guardians can open accounts in the name of two girl children up to 10 years of age. The minimum investment is Rs 1,000 a year.
Under the reinvestment option, the dividend declared is reinvested in the fund and is considered as a new investment and so is locked in for three years.
The draft guidelines say that retail investors and those under the category of employee reservation in IPOs can invest through the online route.
HDFC Securities is offering this service in collaboration with WillJini, a legal partner which will assist individuals to write their personal Will online.
A look at recent rulings which can affect you
The primary market started 2015 on a weak note as investors seemed to be wary of the recent initial public offerings (IPOs).
Check out the recent rulings which can effect you.
The locker can be accessed at digitallocker.gov.in and elocker.gov.in. Aadhar card is compulsory for creating an account on the websites.
Two-wheeler owners can soon buy a motor insurance policy for a period of three years.
The cut will reduce the cost of capital for banks and, in turn, cause lending rates to fall.
RBI guidelines in this regard state that banks may undertake insurance business by setting up a subsidiary or joint venture (JV).
A look at recent rulings which can affect you.
Soon, you would be able to pay all your bills, including utility bills, school & college fee and local authority taxes through a single electronic payment system.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces