Savings
A loan to a family member or a friend is usually unsecured. The terms and conditions are undefined or hazy and demanding payback is difficult. And if the loan goes bad, the relationship also sours. Moreover, such a loan is usually interest-free. Make sure lending to a family member does not become a headache.
Unless the issues plaguing the central government pension plan are resolved, it won’t benefit the members.
Parking your money in savings account is not the wisest thing to do. There are several alternatives that pack better returns with safety and liquidity.
