Sector Scenario
While the focus of telecom companies during the initial phase of privatisation was on adding subscribers, now the stress is on making money by offering value-added services.
The Centre's push to manufacturing have been pushing up stocks of logistics companies. It has been growing over 16% a year on an average for the past five years.
Slowdown may affect demand in other sectors, but nobody is going to cut their grocery bills. R Sree Ram looks at the best bets.
Bulging order books, low competition and robust global demand make transmission tower stocks attractive, says R Sree Ram.
Money Today examines the rather underresearched but promising brokerage industry and finds that some firms are financial services powerhouses in the making.
In a new, more exhaustive version of Sector Watch, Money Today culls out information from different brokers, who are reversing their bearish stance on IT.
Anand Rathi expects strong growth in industrial cylinders on the back of growing demand for compressed natural gas.
Ask Securities is bullish on the power transmission and distribution sector and expects some power-packed performances in the coming years.
Experts say this year will also be positive for those who invest in NBFCs due to the expected easing of regulations and fall in interest rates.
Though metal and realty sectors have shown a recent rally, it is not advisable to buy them yet. Here's why you should wait before picking them up.
A combination of falling production and rising prices is likely to translate into big profits for sugar producers over the next two years, finds out R Sree Ram.
The ever-increasing demand for oil and its transportation is fuelling the growth of pipeline manufacturing. R Sree Ram picks out some attractive stocks.
The demand-supply gap for steel is widening and analysts are positive about this sector. R Sree Ram tracks some promising stocks.
In a new, more exhaustive version of Sector Watch, R Sree Ram examines analysts’ reports to find out why the automobile sector is no longer cruising ahead.
JM Financial ASK Securities expects policy issues to keep telecom stock prices volatile in the near term.
Prabhudas Lilladher sees growing demand, lower fares and improved connectivity to improve valuations in the aviation sector
Edelweiss Securities is very bullish on the power sector given the massive generation capacity expansion that has been planned.
