NCC among the top gainers in the past six months

Team Money Today
Money Today analyses the performance of stocks and tells you the best investment options for high gains.

 
 

Three ratios that can help you identify good stocks

The key ratios you can use to analyse a company are return on equity (RoE), return on assets (RoA) and return on capital employed (RoCE).

Guide to working of the OFS mechanism

Whirlpool scrip among top gainers in past six months

Whirlpool is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 108.5 per cent.

GATI stock has gained 204% in past six months

GATI is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 204%.

Best performing stocks you must invest in

Atul Ltd is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 191%.

Surge in cement stocks likely to continue

Cement stocks, reflecting the hope of an increase in domestic cement demand, have risen 30-170% in the last one year.

HCL Infosystems stock logs 218% returns in 6 months

Money Today experts tell you the best performing stocks to invest in. HCL Infosystems is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 218 per cent.

How India Inc will fare in coming quarters

Although the economy is showing signs of improvement, the full potential of India Inc will be visible only in the next 12-18 months.

'Indices must be of utility to investors'

 
 

Best performing stocks you must invest in

Onmobile Global is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 175%.

Falling oil prices to bring windfall for India Inc

The oil price fall will translate into huge import savings, besides benefiting industries that use oil. These include oil, auto, paint, aviation, cosmetic and FMCG fims.

Best performing stocks: JK Tyre & Industries

JK Tyre & Industries is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 124%.

What corporate results in Q2 signal for India Inc

Looking at corporate results for the second quarter, it seems that business confidence is increasing. However, the same has not yet been reflected in investment demand.

How SC ruling on coal blocks will impact investors

JK Lakshmi Cement is among best performing stocks

JK Lakshmi Cement is among the top gaining stocks in the past six months with a return of 240 per cent.

How you can gain from Sebi's new ESOP regulations

Stocks of firms cutting debt are good investment

Falling debt is good for a company's stock as it improves profitability by freeing up funds.

Experts suggest best stocks to invest in post Budget 2014

The Budget often changes the market view and offers fresh investment opportunities. Money Today talks to experts about what are the best post-Budget stocks.
