Stocks
Money Today analyses the performance of stocks and tells you the best investment options for high gains.
The key ratios you can use to analyse a company are return on equity (RoE), return on assets (RoA) and return on capital employed (RoCE).
Whirlpool is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 108.5 per cent.
GATI is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 204%.
Atul Ltd is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 191%.
Cement stocks, reflecting the hope of an increase in domestic cement demand, have risen 30-170% in the last one year.
Money Today experts tell you the best performing stocks to invest in. HCL Infosystems is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 218 per cent.
Although the economy is showing signs of improvement, the full potential of India Inc will be visible only in the next 12-18 months.
Onmobile Global is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 175%.
The oil price fall will translate into huge import savings, besides benefiting industries that use oil. These include oil, auto, paint, aviation, cosmetic and FMCG fims.
JK Tyre & Industries is among the top gainers in the past six months with return of 124%.
Looking at corporate results for the second quarter, it seems that business confidence is increasing. However, the same has not yet been reflected in investment demand.
JK Lakshmi Cement is among the top gaining stocks in the past six months with a return of 240 per cent.
Falling debt is good for a company's stock as it improves profitability by freeing up funds.
The Budget often changes the market view and offers fresh investment opportunities. Money Today talks to experts about what are the best post-Budget stocks.
