Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
Tax

Tips on making tax gains from ancestral property

Vinit Turakhia
How you can gain from ancestral property

Property can take the form of a short-term capital asset or long-term capital asset depending on the period for which it is held.

 
 

Tips to use tax benefits that are available on home

As the time to submit proofs of tax deduction documents comes closer, we demystify the subject for you.

Rules you should know pertaining to gift taxation

To make sure that you stay clear of tax troubles, we give you a low-down on rules that govern gift taxation.

Budget 2014 provides more saving options to small savers

Claiming both HRA and home loan deductions? Be careful

Guide to calculate tax on capital gains from stocks, MFs

E-filing websites now offering professional advice too

List of tax deductions on some healthcare costs

How to calculate your income tax

How to calculate your income tax

Why having a PAN card is so important

We tell you all you need to know about your PAN, or Permanent Account Number, and why it is so important.
 
 

How to gain from higher tax deduction limits

It is time when you scramble to arrange money for investing to save tax. We tell you how to make full use of the higher tax deduction limits this year.

Options for exemptions on long-term capital gains

Find out the various options to counter the tax arising at the time of sale, some of which have been articulated below to help you pick options of your liking.

Filing tax returns? Keep your papers in order

How to get your tax planning right as filing deadline nears

Contributing to charities, NGOs can reduce tax outgo

Contributing to charities and NGOs allows you to reduce the tax outgo while helping the needy.

Filing tax returns via apps has advantages

A guide to handle notices from the income tax department

Tips to file I-T returns correctly

With the deadline for filing income tax returns approaching, here is an overview of tax-return forms for individuals.

How to get tax gains from your losses

You can maximise income by properly accounting for losses while calculating your tax liability. Know the rules to ease your burden of losses.
Advertisement