Tax
Property can take the form of a short-term capital asset or long-term capital asset depending on the period for which it is held.
As the time to submit proofs of tax deduction documents comes closer, we demystify the subject for you.
To make sure that you stay clear of tax troubles, we give you a low-down on rules that govern gift taxation.
How to calculate your income tax
We tell you all you need to know about your PAN, or Permanent Account Number, and why it is so important.
It is time when you scramble to arrange money for investing to save tax. We tell you how to make full use of the higher tax deduction limits this year.
Find out the various options to counter the tax arising at the time of sale, some of which have been articulated below to help you pick options of your liking.
Contributing to charities and NGOs allows you to reduce the tax outgo while helping the needy.
With the deadline for filing income tax returns approaching, here is an overview of tax-return forms for individuals.
You can maximise income by properly accounting for losses while calculating your tax liability. Know the rules to ease your burden of losses.
