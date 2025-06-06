JSW Steel, Mahindra, ICICI Bank among winners of BT India's Most Sustainable Companies awards

In a landmark moment for corporate India, Business Today recognised the companies that are spearheading India’s sustainability movement through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence. BT India's Most Sustainable Companies – Summit & Awards did not only honour the efforts of companies such as JSW Steel, JSW Energy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and more, but also offered a powerful platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge alliances, and set new benchmarks in corporate sustainability.

The event was graced by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, the Chief Guest, who also delivered a special keynote address.

BT India's Most Sustainable Companies - Summit & Awards put the spotlight on aligning business ambition with ecological stewardship and social responsibility.

The evaluation process for the awards was rigorous and transparent. CareEdge ESG Ratings, the knowledge partner for the initiative, led the shortlisting based on publicly available data. They evaluated the top 1,000 listed entities across 11 sectors with significant environmental and social impact. A distinguished jury chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India, led to the final selection of winners.

The event featured an esteemed line-up of speakers representing leadership across sustainability, governance, finance, and policy.

Here is the list of winners of BT India's Most Sustainable Companies awards:

​​Sectoral Excellence in Manufacturing

Most Sustainable Company in Metals & Mining — JSW Steel

Most Sustainable Company in Power Generation — JSW Energy

Most Sustainable Company in Cement — Shree Cement

Most Sustainable Company in Heavy Electricals — Siemens

Most Sustainable Company in Automobile OEMs — Mahindra & Mahindra

Most Sustainable Company in FMCG — Hindustan Unilever Limited

Most Sustainable Company in Real Estate — Godrej Properties

Financial Sector Sustainability Champions

Most Sustainable Small Finance Bank — ESAF Small Finance Bank

Most Sustainable Company in NBFCs, MFIs & HFCs — CreditAccess Grameen

Most Sustainable Company in Upper Layer NBFCs — Shriram Finance

Most Sustainable Bank — ICICI Bank

Special Recognition Awards

Best Disclosures & Transparency Leader of the Year — M&M

Climate Leadership Award — HPCL

Transition Leader of the Year — JSW Energy

Special Jury Award in Sustainability Leadership — Tata Steel