BT Honours India’s Most Sustainable Companies | Award Ceremony & Magazine Launch

A landmark moment for India Inc! The first edition of Business Today’s India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards culminated in a prestigious awards ceremony in New Delhi, recognising corporate pioneers driving ESG excellence. The ceremony began with the launch of Business Today magazine’s Special Edition on India’s Most Sustainable Companies—featuring data-driven rankings in tie-up with CARE ESG Ratings, and sectoral insights. Top companies across industries were felicitated for their measurable impact in environment, social responsibility, and governance. The awards presentation also featured a celebratory photo-op with winners, marking a new chapter in India’s corporate sustainability journey. Watch to see who made the cut, and how Indian business is aligning profit with purpose.