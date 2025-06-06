Business Today
BT Honours India’s Most Sustainable Companies | Award Ceremony & Magazine Launch

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 11:25 PM IST

A landmark moment for India Inc! The first edition of Business Today’s India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards culminated in a prestigious awards ceremony in New Delhi, recognising corporate pioneers driving ESG excellence. The ceremony began with the launch of Business Today magazine’s Special Edition on India’s Most Sustainable Companies—featuring data-driven rankings in tie-up with CARE ESG Ratings, and sectoral insights. Top companies across industries were felicitated for their measurable impact in environment, social responsibility, and governance. The awards presentation also featured a celebratory photo-op with winners, marking a new chapter in India’s corporate sustainability journey. Watch to see who made the cut, and how Indian business is aligning profit with purpose.

