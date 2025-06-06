Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
most sustainable companies
Capital Meets Climate | ESG, Investment & Innovation At BT Sustainability Summit 2025

Capital Meets Climate | ESG, Investment & Innovation At BT Sustainability Summit 2025

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 5:29 PM IST

At the first-ever BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025 in Delhi, a powerful session titled “Capital Meets Climate” explores how finance is fuelling India’s sustainability revolution. Moderated by Sakshi Batra of Business Today TV, the panel featured top leaders driving the green finance narrative: Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital; Mridula Ramesh, Founder, Sundaram Climate Institute; and Namrata Rana, National Head of ESG, KPMG in India. From ESG strategies to climate-conscious capital flows, the discussion unpacked the challenges and opportunities in aligning financial returns with environmental impact. Watch now to see how India’s capital markets are embracing sustainability and redefining business leadership in the age of climate change.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended