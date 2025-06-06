Business Today
Climate Diplomacy: India's Green Strategy Unpacked | BT Sustainability Summit 2025

Climate Diplomacy: India’s Green Strategy Unpacked | BT Sustainability Summit 2025

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

Join us LIVE at the inaugural BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards in Delhi, with a dynamic panel discussion titled “Climate Diplomacy: Winning the Global Green Game” brought together key thought leaders driving India’s green global strategy. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar and Karishma Asoodani of Business Today TV, the panel features Dr Nilanjan Ghosh, Director, Blue Economy & Climate, ORF; Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Advisor, NDMA; Dr Jaivardhan Bhatt, Distinguished Fellow, RIS; and Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Senior Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). From India’s blue economy to climate risk management and global climate negotiations, the session explores how India can lead the next phase of international climate action. Tune in for powerful insights on sustainability, climate diplomacy, and India’s evolving voice on the global green stage.

