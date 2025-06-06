Financing Earth: Multilateral Moves | BT India’s Sustainability Summit 2025

At the inaugural BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025 in New Delhi, the panel ‘Financing Earth: Multilateral Moves That Matter’ tackles the complex intersection of finance, law, and climate policy. Moderated by Sakshi Batra of Business Today TV, the discussion features insights from Meyyappan Nagappan, Partner, Trilegal; Amit Kapur, Partner, JSA; and Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor. From global capital flows and ESG frameworks to legal mechanisms and innovation, the session explores how India can better tap multilateral support to finance sustainability at scale. Don’t miss this deep-dive into the critical financial strategies shaping the green transition in emerging economies.