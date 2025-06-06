Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
most sustainable companies
SEBI’s ESG Vision: From Disclosure To Direction | BT Sustainability Summit 2025

SEBI’s ESG Vision: From Disclosure To Direction | BT Sustainability Summit 2025

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 6:46 PM IST

What lies ahead for ESG in Indian markets? At the inaugural BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025 in Delhi, Pramod Rao, Executive Director at SEBI, shares the regulator’s evolving ESG roadmap in an exclusive fireside chat with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today. The session, titled ‘SEBI’s Vision For ESG’, explores how SEBI is shifting from voluntary ESG disclosures to structured mandates—impacting listed companies, investors, and global stakeholders. From BRSR norms to green finance regulations, this session offers a front-row seat to SEBI’s regulatory thinking and its aim to align Indian markets with global ESG best practices.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended