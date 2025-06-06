SEBI’s ESG Vision: From Disclosure To Direction | BT Sustainability Summit 2025

What lies ahead for ESG in Indian markets? At the inaugural BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025 in Delhi, Pramod Rao, Executive Director at SEBI, shares the regulator’s evolving ESG roadmap in an exclusive fireside chat with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today. The session, titled ‘SEBI’s Vision For ESG’, explores how SEBI is shifting from voluntary ESG disclosures to structured mandates—impacting listed companies, investors, and global stakeholders. From BRSR norms to green finance regulations, this session offers a front-row seat to SEBI’s regulatory thinking and its aim to align Indian markets with global ESG best practices.