Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
most sustainable companies
Sustainability As Strategy: The New Boardroom Agenda | BT Sustainable Companies Summit

Sustainability As Strategy: The New Boardroom Agenda | BT Sustainable Companies Summit

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 11:20 PM IST

At the first edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards in Delhi, top corporate leaders explored how sustainability has become a central boardroom priority. In this high-powered panel, Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group; Abanti Sankaranarayanan, EVP - Group Public Affairs, Mahindra & Mahindra; Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan, Head of Strategy, Sustainability, CSR & Skilling, Siemens Ltd; Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, CII; and Ashish Parikh, COO, Diageo India join moderator Shailendra Bhatnagar of Business Today TV to discuss sustainability not just as a responsibility, but as a long-term business strategy. From climate action and ESG compliance to investor expectations and supply chain reform, this session dives into how India's top companies are aligning growth with green goals.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended