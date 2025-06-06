Sustainability As Strategy: The New Boardroom Agenda | BT Sustainable Companies Summit

At the first edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards in Delhi, top corporate leaders explored how sustainability has become a central boardroom priority. In this high-powered panel, Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group; Abanti Sankaranarayanan, EVP - Group Public Affairs, Mahindra & Mahindra; Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan, Head of Strategy, Sustainability, CSR & Skilling, Siemens Ltd; Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, CII; and Ashish Parikh, COO, Diageo India join moderator Shailendra Bhatnagar of Business Today TV to discuss sustainability not just as a responsibility, but as a long-term business strategy. From climate action and ESG compliance to investor expectations and supply chain reform, this session dives into how India's top companies are aligning growth with green goals.