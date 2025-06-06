The Energy Shift: Clean, Scalable, Now | BT Sustainable Companies Summit 2025

At the inaugural BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025 in New Delhi, the session titled “The Energy Shift: Clean. Scalable. Now.” spotlights India’s renewable energy ambitions. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar of Business Today TV, the conversation features Prashant Choubey, President - Business Development, Avaada Group, Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Advisor, NDMA; and Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations at the International Solar Alliance. The panel explores how India is scaling up solar power, mobilising investments, and building global partnerships to accelerate the transition to clean energy. With real-world insights from industry and international alliances, this session makes the case for why the energy shift is not just urgent — it’s already happening.