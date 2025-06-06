Vision 2030: India’s Roadmap To Sustainability | Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Speaks

What will a sustainable Bharat look like by 2030? In this keynote session at BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav lays out India’s comprehensive vision for green growth. Titled “Vision 2030 – Bharat’s Plan To Sustainability,” the conversation — moderated by Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi — explores the government’s climate diplomacy, ESG priorities, regulatory roadmap, and India’s global positioning as a sustainability leader. From policy frameworks to practical execution, this high-level session spotlights the steps being taken to align India’s economic ambitions with ecological responsibility. An essential watch for policymakers, business leaders, and citizens invested in India’s sustainable transformation.