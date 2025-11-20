Business Today
News
Axis Mutual Fund launches multi-asset FoF: All you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund unveils a dynamic multi-asset FoF, combining equity, debt, gold and silver under an actively monitored model for wide-ranging flexibility.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025 1:01 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Axis MF launches multi-asset FoF merging equity, debt, gold, silver.
  • FoF allows rebalancing without tax implications for investors.
  • New FoF uses quantitative and qualitative inputs for asset allocation.

Axis Mutual Fund has launched a multi-asset Fund of Funds (FoF) that merges multiple asset classes. According to Axis MF, the fund is positioned as a single-window diversification solution, combining equity, fixed income, gold and silver under a dynamically managed allocation framework. The New Fund Offer opens on 21 November and closes on 5 December, with a minimum investment of ₹100. Through a structured approach, Axis AMC aims to integrate multiple asset classes in a single investment vehicle.

The AMC said the model blends quantitative indicators—such as valuations, macro trends and commodity dynamics—with qualitative inputs like market expectations and geopolitical factors. This approach is designed to broaden investment reach and adapt to varying market drivers.

Investors may benefit from a novel strategy as FoF structure allows wider market access and reduces dependence on a single investment style.

It also enables rebalancing between themes and asset classes without triggering tax implications for investors.

Commenting on the launch, B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said the product is designed to simplify multi-asset investing for retail participants. 

He added that combining equity, debt and commodities under a dynamic model may help navigate market cycles more efficiently. This diversification could offer some measure of flexibility under shifting conditions.

Ashish Gupta, CIO, Axis AMC, said asset allocation remains a core driver of long-term returns but can be difficult for individual investors to execute.

The new FoF, he said, applies a disciplined model-based framework with active oversight to adjust exposures across asset classes.

The scheme is categorised as a Hybrid FoF (Domestic) and will be managed by a team that oversees equity, fixed income and commodity segments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 1:01 PM IST
