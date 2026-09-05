Bank of India Flexicap takes the biggest small-cap bet: Is higher risk worth it?

JioBlackRock Flexicap has the highest large-cap allocation among the four at 66%, followed by Edelweiss at 65%. JioBlackRock allocates 16% to mid caps and 18% to small caps, while Edelweiss has 26% in mid caps and just 9% in small caps.

Bank of India takes a different route

The portfolio positioning means Bank of India Flexicap is potentially more exposed to the volatility associated with smaller companies. Small-cap stocks can offer higher growth potential but can also experience sharper price movements and greater liquidity risks than larger companies.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Why Zerodha Fund House is bullish on life cycle funds

The fund's allocation also differs from the near-equity-heavy positioning of the other funds. Bank of India has 90.3% in equities, 9.3% in debt and 0.4% in cash, giving it the largest debt cushion among the four.

JM, meanwhile, has 98.2% in equities, 0.6% in debt and 1.2% in cash. Edelweiss holds 97.4% in equities, 3.2% in debt and 0.1% in cash, while JioBlackRock has 99.4% in equities, 0.9% in debt and 0.1% in cash.

Flexicap Funds: Market-Cap Allocation

Fund Large Cap Mid Cap Small Cap Bank of India Flexicap 47% 19% 34% JM Flexicap 54% 18% 28% JioBlackRock Flexicap 66% 16% 18% Edelweiss Flexicap 65% 26% 9%

Stock choices also reveal the strategy

Bank of India's top holdings include State Bank of India at 5.1%, ICICI Bank at 4.1%, Hindustan Aeronautics at 3.1%, Sky Gold and Diamonds at 2.9% and Mankind Pharma at 2.9%.

Advertisement

The fund also has 2.6% in Lloyds Metals and Energy, 2.6% in Dr Reddy's Laboratories, 2.6% in Bharti Airtel, 2.4% in Quality Power Electrical and 2.3% in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

ALSO READ: India’s mutual fund industry could double in four years: What is driving the AUM boom

Banks remain the fund's largest sector allocation at 15.2%, followed by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology at 7.1%, aerospace and defence at 6.1%, electrical equipment at 5.8% and auto components at 5%.

This contrasts with Edelweiss, where banks account for 22.6% of the portfolio, and JioBlackRock, where banks account for 18.7%.

For investors, Bank of India's 34% small-cap allocation does not automatically mean higher returns. Instead, it indicates a portfolio with greater exposure to the broader market and potentially higher volatility. The comparison shows that while all four funds operate within the flexicap category, their approaches to market-cap allocation, sector exposure and stock selection can be substantially different.

DO READ: Small-cap funds are sitting on ₹4.37 lakh crore. Why are fund managers holding on?

MUST READ: PPFAS vs HDFC vs Kotak vs Aditya Birla Flexicap: How the top 4 funds are investing your money