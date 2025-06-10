The Wealth Company launches Rs 2,000-crore Bharat Bhoomi Fund, check details

The Wealth Company Asset Management has launched Bharat Bhoomi Fund, a new Category II Alternative Investment Fund. It involves a ₹1,000 crore base and an additional ₹1,000 crore green shoe option and targets execution-ready real estate projects across India’s busiest corridors and major cities.

Under the Bharat Value Fund series, it seeks opportunities in data centres, warehousing, hospitality, renewable energy parks, mid-to-premium housing, and plotted developments in Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This move aligns with the 'Made in India' drive is championed by the Pantomath Group.

Headed by Rakesh Kumar, who brings experience of over 50,000 real estate transactions, and co-led by Bhavya Bagrecha, who has managed more than ₹2,500 crore in institutional investments, the fund is set to channel capital into carefully chosen ventures with clear land titles and regulatory approvals. According to the company, a pipeline of 1,200 acres spread across six projects has been identified. “Bharat Bhoomi Fund allows meeting that demand with discipline, data, and domain expertise,” she said.

That statement by The Wealth Company’s Founder and Director, Madhu Lunawat, highlights the fund’s ambition to deliver measurable outcomes in India’s real assets market.

Launched via The Wealth Company Asset Management, part of the Pantomath Group, Bharat Bhoomi Fund represents the latest offering in a portfolio of alternate investment products under the India Inflection Opportunity Trust. By focusing on resilient areas such as data centres, warehousing, and housing, it aims to tap surging demand for high-potential real assets across the nation. It extends beyond conventional realty to hospitality and renewable energy parks, broadening the scope for investors looking to diversify within India’s thriving infrastructure corridors.