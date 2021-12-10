Bharat Bond ETF's third tranche oversubscribed 6 times

Bharat Bond ETF's third tranche was oversubscribed 6.2 per cent against the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore, Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Maturing on April 15, 2032, Bharat Bond ETF-3 is an exchange-traded fund that invests in public sector companies' debt. The ETF presently invests only in 'AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies.

It opened for subscription on December 3 and concluded on December 9.

"Overwhelming response seen in BHARAT Bond ETF 2032 NFO. Total collection over Rs 6,200 crores. Issue oversubscribed more than 6.2x against the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crores," tweeted Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The funds raised through the debt ETF helps in ironing out borrowing plans of the participating central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) or public sector banks.

It also helps them in meeting their capital expenditure needs.

The second tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF, which was launched in July 2020, was oversubscribed more than 3 times, collecting about Rs 11,000 crore. It had fetched about Rs 12,400 crore in its debut offer in December 2019.