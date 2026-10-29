BT Explainer | Mutual fund direct plans to become default on AMC apps from November 1: What investors need to know

“From November 1, Direct Plans will be the default option on digital platforms of AMCs. Investors choosing Regular Plans must be informed about their higher expense ratio,” he said.

The move comes as more Indian households invest in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and digital platforms. But what are direct plans, how do they differ from regular plans, and should investors opt for them?

What are direct mutual fund plans?

Direct plans allow investors to purchase mutual fund units directly from an asset management company without going through a mutual fund distributor. Since there is no distributor commission, these plans have lower total expense ratios (TERs) than regular plans of the same scheme.

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According to an ICICI Bank blog, both direct and regular plans invest in the same underlying portfolio and are managed by the same fund manager. Their investment objectives, asset allocation and risk profiles are also the same. The primary difference is the cost of distribution.

Direct plans are available through AMC websites and other permitted direct-investment channels. Investors can choose schemes, start SIPs or make lump-sum investments and monitor their portfolios independently.

Direct vs regular mutual fund plans: How do costs differ?

Regular plans are purchased through intermediaries such as mutual fund distributors, banks or financial advisers. These intermediaries may assist investors with scheme selection, transactions and other investment-related services.

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The commissions paid to distributors are incorporated into the expense ratio of regular plans. Consequently, their TER is generally higher than that of the direct plan of the same scheme.

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Direct plans, by contrast, do not include distributor commissions and therefore have lower expense ratios. Since mutual fund expenses are deducted from scheme assets, a lower expense ratio can translate into marginally higher net returns over time, assuming all other factors remain equal.

For example, if a regular plan’s annual expense ratio is 0.5 percentage points higher than that of its direct counterpart, the difference on an investment of ₹5 lakh would amount to ₹2,500 over a year, assuming the investment value remains unchanged throughout that period. The actual difference will vary with the investment value and the expense ratios applicable to the scheme.

Over longer investment horizons, even small differences in costs can affect the final corpus because expenses reduce the amount available to generate returns. Investors should compare the expense ratios of the direct and regular plans of the same scheme rather than comparing plans across different schemes with different investment strategies and risk profiles.

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Should investors choose direct plans?

Direct plans may suit investors who understand mutual funds, can assess their risk appetite and financial goals, and are comfortable selecting and monitoring schemes independently. Their lower expense ratios can help improve net returns over the long term.

Regular plans may be more appropriate for investors who value assistance with fund selection, transactions and portfolio monitoring. However, they should understand the additional costs and the services they receive in return.

A lower expense ratio does not eliminate investment risk or guarantee better investment performance before expenses. Returns continue to depend on the underlying portfolio and market conditions.

Investors should also exercise caution before switching existing investments from regular to direct plans. Such a change generally involves redeeming units in the regular plan and purchasing units in the direct plan. The redemption may trigger capital gains tax and applicable exit loads, depending on the investment and holding period.

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What does SEBI’s move mean for investors?

The November 1 change is intended to make the lower-cost direct option the default on AMC digital platforms and ensure investors receive clearer information about the higher expenses associated with regular plans.

The announcement specifically refers to AMC digital platforms. It does not establish that all independent investment platforms will adopt the same default or specify how existing investments will be treated.

For investors, the key is to understand the plan they are buying, compare the expense ratios of the direct and regular options of the same scheme, and weigh the cost savings against their need for guidance. A lower expense ratio can make a meaningful difference over time, but the appropriate choice also depends on how confidently an investor can manage their portfolio.

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