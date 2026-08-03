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Daily SIP vs Monthly SIP: Which investment frequency works better for long-term wealth creation?

Daily SIP vs Monthly SIP: Which investment frequency works better for long-term wealth creation?

A new PhonePe Mutual Funds report has reignited the debate over Daily SIPs, with more than five lakh investors opting for the feature since its launch in December 2025. While Daily SIPs offer greater flexibility and more frequent market participation, experts say long-term wealth creation depends more on consistency and time in the market than on how often you invest.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Daily SIP vs Monthly SIP: Which investment frequency works better for long-term wealth creation?While daily, weekly and monthly SIPs all follow this principle, the difference lies in how often money is invested, not in the underlying investment strategy.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become the preferred investment route for millions of Indians, allowing investors to put a fixed amount into mutual funds at regular intervals instead of investing a lump sum. While monthly SIPs have traditionally dominated, fintech platforms are increasingly promoting daily SIPs as a way to make investing more accessible, especially for first-time investors and those with daily cash flows.

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According to the PhonePe Mutual Funds report, Daily SIP transactions grew nearly five-fold between January and June 2026, with an average investment of ₹50 a day. The platform said over 77% of Daily SIP investors come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, highlighting the growing adoption of micro-investing beyond metropolitan centres.

Does investment frequency matter?

A SIP works on the principle of rupee cost averaging, where investors automatically buy more mutual fund units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high. This helps reduce the impact of short-term market volatility without requiring investors to time the market.

However, experts say the frequency of investments—whether daily, weekly or monthly—does not necessarily translate into meaningfully different long-term returns.

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MUST READ: Why the first Rs 50 lakh takes the longest in SIP investing; here's why wealth creation speeds up later

A monthly SIP remains the most popular choice because it aligns with the salary cycle of most employees. Investors make one contribution every month, resulting in just 12 transactions a year, making it simple to manage and track.

A weekly SIP increases the investment frequency to around 52 instalments annually, offering more exposure to different market levels while remaining relatively easy to monitor.

A daily SIP spreads investments across every trading day. For example, instead of investing ₹3,000 once a month, approximately ₹100 is invested each trading day, creating more than 250 transactions a year.

Daily SIP vs Weekly SIP vs Monthly SIP

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Feature Daily SIP Weekly SIP Monthly SIP
Investment Frequency Every trading day Once a week Once a month
Approx. Transactions/Year 250+ 52 12
Best Suited For Merchants, self-employed, daily income earners Investors with weekly cash flows Salaried individuals
Minimum Investment Can start from ₹10/day on PhonePe Mutual Funds Varies by AMC Varies by AMC
Rupee Cost Averaging Highest exposure to different market prices Moderate Effective over the long term
Volatility Management Smoother entry across market movements Better than monthly Good for long-term investing
Record Keeping Highest Moderate Simplest
Cash Flow Requirement Daily account balance Weekly balance Monthly balance
Convenience Suitable for frequent cash inflows Balanced approach Most convenient for most investors
Long-term Return Potential Broadly similar* Broadly similar* Broadly similar*

Daily SIPs offer convenience, not necessarily higher returns

While daily investing allows purchases across a larger number of price points, wealth managers say the benefit over monthly SIPs is generally limited over long investment horizons.

Equity markets tend to deliver returns based on earnings growth, economic fundamentals and the length of time an investor remains invested, rather than the exact day investments are made. As a result, the impact of daily averaging is often marginal when compared with a disciplined monthly investment strategy.

ALSO READ: NPS Vatsalya explained: Should parents invest for retirement or choose a mutual fund SIP?

The PhonePe report notes that Daily SIPs are particularly suited to merchants, shop owners and self-employed individuals, whose earnings accrue daily rather than monthly. The feature also offers flexibility by allowing investors to start with as little as ₹10 a day and stop contributions without penalties.

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Financial planners say investors should choose an SIP frequency based on cash-flow patterns, convenience and investing discipline, rather than expecting higher returns from investing more frequently. Whether investments are made daily, weekly or monthly, experts agree that remaining invested consistently through market cycles is far more important for long-term wealth creation than the frequency of SIP instalments.

MUST READ: 'Goal of a SIP isn't to beat the market...': Radhika Gupta on building long-term wealth through market ups and downs

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:11 AM IST
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