Debt funds see inflow of nearly Rs 64,000 crore in July, inflow in equity MFs at Rs 20,743 cr

Debt mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 63,870 crore in the month of July, while equity funds saw a net inflow of Rs 20,743 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).



The inflow in debt funds was led by liquid fund which saw Rs 31,740 crore being pumped in, while money market fund also saw inflow of Rs 20,910 crore. While open-ended debt funds saw inflow of Rs 73,694 crore, close-ended schemes saw outflow of Rs 9,824 crore.



Among the open-ended equity schemes, flexi cap funds saw the biggest inflow at Rs 11,508 crore, followed by sectoral or thematic funds with inflow of Rs 5,729 crore.



Barring value funds and ELSS, all equity oriented schemes saw inflows in the month. The hybrid funds saw an inflow of Rs 19,481 crore during July.

"RBI's accommodative stance, healthier earnings growth, vaccination-driven steady containment of Covid pandemic and global and domestic liquidity is driving the equity markets to historic highs. Taking cue, retail investors too are participating in the equity rally, largely through mutual fund SIPs, on a continued rising quantum at record levels," AMFI Chief Executive N S Venkatesh said on the latest data.

He said the rising affinity towards mutual fund as asset class is seen from steep jump in retail SIP accounts at 4.17 crore, monthly SIP contribution at Rs 9,609 crore, retail AUM (assets under management) at Rs 16.25 lakh crore, and net retail flows at Rs 40,302 crore during July.

Further, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net outflow of Rs 61.49 crore last month.



Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.14 lakh crore across all segments during July. The net assets under management of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 35.31 lakh crore at the end of July.

