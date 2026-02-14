Do SIPs really work long term? Here’s what 20 years of equity fund data suggest

A comprehensive analysis of equity mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) returns over the past two decades highlights the power of consistency in long-term investing. The study compares SIP performances of leading equity mutual fund schemes with the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI) across 3-, 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-year periods, using data as of February 11, 2026.

With the Nifty 500 TRI delivering SIP returns of 9.88% over three years, 12.43% over five years, 14.54% over 10 years, 14.18% over 15 years and 13.19% over 20 years, the analysis goes beyond short-term outperformance. Instead, it focuses on identifying funds that have generated sustained SIP alpha across multiple market cycles—periods marked by booms, corrections, global crises and domestic slowdowns.

Long-term SIP investing rewards discipline

The data shows that while short-term SIP returns can vary significantly depending on market conditions, the real differentiation between active funds and the benchmark emerges over longer horizons. Over 10, 15 and 20 years, several equity mutual fund schemes across categories have delivered SIP returns meaningfully higher than the Nifty 500 TRI.

This reinforces a key principle of long-term investing: time in the market matters more than timing the market. Even modest annual outperformance, when compounded over long periods, can result in a substantially larger investment corpus for SIP investors.

Flexi-cap and large & mid-cap funds show resilience

Flexi-cap and large-and-mid-cap funds stand out as consistent performers across market cycles. These categories allow fund managers the flexibility to shift allocations between large, mid and small caps based on valuations and growth visibility. As a result, many schemes in these categories have managed to outperform the benchmark across 10-, 15- and 20-year SIP periods.

The ability to dynamically allocate capital has helped these funds navigate sharp market corrections while participating meaningfully in bull phases, resulting in smoother long-term returns for SIP investors.

Mid-cap funds offer higher returns with higher volatility

Mid-cap funds feature prominently among the top long-term performers, with several schemes delivering SIP returns above 17% over extended periods. However, the data also shows that these higher returns come with greater volatility, reflected in higher standard deviation and beta levels compared with large-cap oriented strategies.

This underscores the importance of risk alignment. While mid-cap exposure can significantly enhance long-term returns, it requires patience and the ability to stay invested during phases of sharp underperformance. SIP investing plays a crucial role here by averaging purchase costs and reducing the impact of market timing.

Risk-adjusted metrics highlight quality of returns

Beyond headline returns, the study also evaluates funds on risk-adjusted parameters such as Sharpe ratio, Sortino ratio and alpha. Several schemes that beat the benchmark also demonstrated superior risk-adjusted performance, indicating that returns were achieved through disciplined stock selection rather than excessive risk-taking.

Funds with consistently positive alpha and strong R-squared values suggest that fund managers were able to add value beyond overall market movements, reinforcing the case for active management over long investment horizons.

Consistency matters more than short-term rankings

A key takeaway from the 20-year SIP performance study is that consistency across market cycles matters far more than occasional bursts of outperformance. Funds that delivered steady SIP returns over 10–20 years helped investors navigate periods of extreme volatility, including global financial crises, pandemics and interest-rate shocks.

20 years of Consistent SIP Performances



Equity Mutual Funds vs Nifty 500 TRI | SIP Performance Study (Feb 2026)



AMC-wise comparison across:

3Y | 5Y | 10Y | 15Y | 20Y SIP returns



Benchmark (Nifty 500 TRI SIP):

9.88% | 12.43% | 14.54% | 14.18% | 13.19%



This analysis highlights… pic.twitter.com/QrrCQfSknv — Ankush Prajapati (@Mf360WW) February 12, 2026

For investors, this highlights the risks of chasing recent top performers. Schemes that appear attractive based on short-term returns may not necessarily deliver sustained alpha over longer horizons.

What investors can learn

The findings underline the importance of disciplined SIP investing, diversification across equity categories and a long-term mindset. Over 20 years, a difference of just 2–3 percentage points in SIP returns can translate into a significantly higher wealth outcome.

As Indian equity markets deepen and evolve, the data reinforces a simple but powerful lesson: patient investors who stay invested through cycles, focus on consistency and align funds with their risk profile are far more likely to achieve long-term financial goals than those who attempt to time the market.