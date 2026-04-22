Equity vs gold: A 16-year relay race that just took a surprising turn

Gold vs equity: For years, equity mutual funds dominated long-term wealth creation narratives in India. But recent data suggests the race between equities and gold is far more dynamic—and cyclical—than many investors assume.

A comparative analysis of a systematic investment plan (SIP) in HDFC Flexi Cap Fund versus gold from April 2010 to April 2026 highlights a striking shift. For most of this 16-year period, equities led comfortably, delivering consistent alpha and reinforcing their position as the preferred long-term asset class. However, a sharp rally in gold over the past two years has dramatically altered the outcome.

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According to Jay Bathija, CEO of JV Investments, equity was the “undisputed alpha king” for over a decade. But gold is now “having its moment in the sun,” reflecting a familiar pattern where leadership rotates between asset classes depending on macroeconomic conditions.

As of April 2026, a ₹5,000 monthly SIP in gold has grown to approximately ₹3.84 crore, marginally surpassing the ₹3.46 crore accumulated through the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund. What makes this shift notable is the speed of reversal—equity was ahead by over ₹33 lakh as recently as 2024, before gold’s surge flipped the outcome.

This transition aligns with broader global trends. Over the past year, gold and silver have surged to record highs, driven by geopolitical tensions such as the West Asia crisis, rising inflation concerns, and currency volatility. Equities, on the other hand, delivered moderate gains before turning volatile amid global uncertainty.

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Equity vs. Gold: The ultimate 16-year relay race. 🏃‍♂️💨



For over a decade, HDFC Flexi Cap was the undisputed alpha king. Today, after an unprecedented rally, Gold is having its "moment" in the sun. 🌕✨



We are currently in that familiar band where history often repeats pic.twitter.com/8MrnScwxAE — Jay Bathija (@jay_bathija) April 21, 2026

Shorter-term analysis

A shorter-term analysis between April 2025 and March 2026 further reinforces this divergence. While equity indices showed mixed performance, gold delivered steady gains, with a ₹1 lakh investment growing to around ₹1.60 lakh. Silver, however, outperformed even gold, highlighting how different commodities can lead at different times.

MUST READ: HDFC Flexi Cap vs PPFAS Flexi Cap: Which fund stands out for investors in March 2026?

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DID YOU KNOW: PPFAS Flexi Cap isn’t playing safe: 78% invested, only 18% cash -- Fund’s strategy may surprise you

Yet, long-term data adds nuance to the narrative. Over a 20-year period, equities remain strong wealth creators. A ₹1 lakh investment in the Nifty 50 TRI would grow to ₹10.4 lakh, while mid-cap funds could reach ₹14.4 lakh. Gold, benefiting from strong cycles, stands out with a higher value of ₹20.7 lakh, assuming a 16.35% annual return.

The key takeaway is not that gold has permanently overtaken equities, but that market leadership is cyclical, not linear. Equities tend to outperform during economic expansion and earnings growth cycles, while gold thrives during uncertainty, inflation spikes, and geopolitical stress.

For investors, this underscores the importance of diversified asset allocation rather than attempting to time markets. Relying entirely on a single asset class—whether equity or gold—can expose portfolios to sharp reversals when cycles shift.

The recent surge in gold may feel structural, but history suggests it is part of a broader rotation. In the end, the equity versus gold debate is less about picking a winner and more about understanding cycles—and positioning portfolios to benefit from both.