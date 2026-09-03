From ₹670 crore to ₹15,000 crore: How Helios Mutual Fund scaled up in under three years

This means the fund house added around ₹9,330 crore, or more than 60% of its current AUM, between April 2026 and August 2026.

AUM growth gathers pace

The acceleration is particularly notable because the latest phase of growth came amid volatile equity markets and heightened global uncertainty, including developments in the Middle East.

Helios India MD and CEO Dinshaw Irani attributed the growth to investor confidence in the fund house’s investment approach and processes.

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“This milestone reflects the confidence investors have placed in our investment philosophy and processes. We have achieved this growth across varying market conditions by staying committed to our Elimination Investing framework (EI), which focuses on 8 screening factors,” Irani said.

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Equity-oriented schemes have been the primary engine of this expansion. As of August 25, 2026, these schemes accounted for approximately ₹14,356 crore, or more than 95% of Helios MF’s total AUM of ₹15,000 crore.

Hybrid schemes accounted for around ₹425 crore, while debt-oriented schemes contributed approximately ₹285 crore.

Distribution push supports expansion

The fund house has also been expanding its distribution network as it looks to broaden its investor base. Helios MF currently has more than 18,900 mutual fund distributors, 26 banks and 380 national and regional distribution partners.

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The network allows the fund house to reach investors across more than 15,000 pin codes, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Our growth journey has been powered by the trust of investors and the strong support of our distribution partners across the country,” said Deviprasad Nair, chief business officer, Helios MF.

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He said the fund house would focus on stronger distribution and investor education as mutual fund participation expands beyond India’s largest cities.

Despite its wider reach, Helios MF’s assets remain concentrated in major centres. About 86% of its AUM comes from the top five cities, while the next 10 cities account for 9%, the next 20 cities for 3% and the next 75 cities for 2%.

With AUM having grown nearly 22-fold from its November 2023 level, the next challenge for Helios MF will be to sustain this pace while maintaining its focus on investment discipline and long-term wealth creation.

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