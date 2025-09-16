How a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP turned into Rs 82.84 lakh. Should you pick this consumer fund?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have long been hailed as a disciplined path to wealth creation, and the Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund is a prime example. A SIP of Rs 10,000 per month since the fund’s launch in September 2009 would have grown into a staggering Rs 82.84 lakh by August 29, 2025. Over the same period, the total investment amounts to Rs 19.2 lakh, delivering an impressive XIRR of 16.46%, according to the fund house.

The thematic equity fund, now 16 years old, has generated a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.16% since inception. Its benchmark, the BSE 100 TRI, managed 12.41%, while the additional benchmark BSE Sensex TRI returned 11.99%. Even a lump sum of Rs 10,000 invested at the fund’s inception would have grown to Rs 1.09 lakh, compared to just Rs 64,782 in the benchmark index.

The fund’s 5-year performance is equally noteworthy. The regular plan posted a CAGR of 22.07%, while the direct plan delivered 23.66%, compared to 19.94% from the BSE 100 TRI. Since inception, the regular plan has maintained a 16.30% CAGR.

The Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund is a thematic scheme that invests across market capitalisations with sectoral exposure spanning retailing, banking, finance, automobiles, consumer durables, and FMCG. Its top holdings include HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, and Godrej Consumer Products. Fund managers Ennette Fernandes and Shridatta Bhandwaldar adopt a growth-oriented strategy, focusing on companies with strong earnings visibility and competitive positioning.

The fund’s approach is closely linked to India’s broader consumption story, driven by rising disposable incomes, demographic trends, and urbanisation. The AMC believes that demand for branded goods, digital services, and discretionary products will continue to shape opportunities for consumption-oriented funds.

Consumption Mutual Funds

Analysts caution that while thematic funds have delivered strong past returns, they carry concentrated risks tied to specific sectors. Compounding works best over the long term, and investors who remain consistent—through SIPs, ELSS, PPF, or insurance-linked savings—stand to benefit the most. Short-term performance should never be the sole basis for investment decisions.

The Indian consumption fund space offers several strong performers. Over three years, Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund leads with 19.06%, followed by Tata India Consumer Fund (18.81%) and ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund (18.40%). Over a five-year horizon, SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund tops at 25.53%, with Nippon India (24.53%) and Mirae Asset (23.61%) close behind. Other consistent performers include Canara Robeco (22.57%), Aditya Birla Sun Life (22.03%), and Tata India (21.71%).

These trends highlight an important takeaway: while short-term gains favour certain funds, long-term wealth creation rewards disciplined investing and patience. For investors looking to ride India’s consumption boom, a consistent SIP in a well-managed thematic fund like Canara Robeco Consumer Trends can turn modest monthly contributions into significant wealth over time.

Top 10 Funds by 3-Year Returns

Fund Name 3 Yr Ret (%) 5 Yr Ret (%)

Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 19.06 23.61

Tata India Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 18.81 21.71

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund 18.40 21.64

Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund 17.37 21.77

Nippon India Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 17.26 24.53

Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund 17.13 21.63

Sundaram Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 16.83 20.43

Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund 16.73 22.57

SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund 16.69 25.53

Aditya Birla Sun Life Consumption Fund 15.77 22.03

Top 10 Funds by 5-Year Returns

Fund Name 3 Yr Ret (%) 5 Yr Ret (%)

SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan 16.69 25.53

Nippon India Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 17.26 24.53

Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 19.06 23.61

Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund 16.73 22.57

Aditya Birla Sun Life Consumption Fund 15.77 22.03

Tata India Consumer Fund - Direct Plan 18.81 21.71

Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund - Direct Plan 17.37 21.77

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund 18.40 21.64

Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund 17.13 21.63

Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption 16.10 20.07