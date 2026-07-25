India's first REIT-based mutual fund: Should investors consider the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund?

Investing in real estate has traditionally required deep pockets, lengthy paperwork and the ability to hold assets for years. A new mutual fund from Edelweiss Mutual Fund aims to change that by allowing investors to participate in India's listed real estate market through a single investment.

The fund house has launched the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, describing it as India's first REITs-oriented index mutual fund. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open from August 5 to August 19, 2026.

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What is the fund?

The open-ended scheme tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, providing investors exposure to a portfolio of listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and leading real estate companies.

According to Edelweiss Mutual Fund, the index currently maintains a minimum 60% allocation to REITs, with the balance invested in listed real estate companies. As India's REIT market expands and more REITs get listed, the index methodology is designed to gradually increase the allocation to REITs, potentially becoming a 100% REIT-based index over time.

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Why is it significant?

Unlike buying physical property, investing through the fund does not require a large upfront investment, legal documentation, property maintenance or tenant management.

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The scheme seeks to offer investors exposure to India's commercial real estate market while retaining the liquidity and convenience of a mutual fund. Units can be bought and redeemed like other open-ended mutual fund schemes, making the investment far more accessible than directly purchasing property.

Feature Details Fund Name Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund Fund Type Open-ended Index Mutual Fund Benchmark Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index NFO Period August 5–19, 2026 Investment Objective Track the performance of the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, subject to tracking error Asset Allocation Minimum 60% in listed REITs; balance in listed real estate companies (as per index methodology) Future Allocation REIT allocation to increase as more REITs are listed, with the potential to become a 100% REIT index over time Key Benefits Diversified real estate exposure, no property management hassles, liquidity, lower entry cost, mutual fund structure Growth Drivers Urbanisation, infrastructure spending, GCC expansion, rising institutional participation, commercial real estate demand Risk Level Very High (as per Riskometer) Suitable For Investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through exposure to India's listed real estate sector Investment Mode Through a mutual fund; no direct property purchase required

What's driving the opportunity?

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The launch comes at a time when India's real estate sector is witnessing strong structural tailwinds.

According to Edelweiss Mutual Fund, urbanisation, government infrastructure spending, the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), rising office demand and increasing institutional participation are supporting long-term growth in commercial real estate.

Announcing India’s first REITs oriented mutual fund.



Real estate has always been one of India’s favourite asset classes. But investing in it has never been easy.



Large capital requirements, illiquidity, paperwork, and concentration risk have kept many investors away.



That is… pic.twitter.com/woTdMyTJp9 — Niranjan Avasthi (@avasthiniranjan) July 24, 2026

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Since REITs primarily own income-generating commercial assets such as office parks and business complexes, they could benefit from rising occupancy levels and rental income as demand for premium commercial spaces grows.

What are REITs?

REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) How they work Own and manage income-generating commercial real estate Invest in office parks, business parks, malls, warehouses and other commercial properties Listed on stock exchanges Investors can buy and sell units like shares Generate income from rentals Rental income and capital appreciation contribute to returns Lower entry barrier Allows investors to gain real estate exposure without buying physical property

Potential advantages for investors

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The fund combines exposure to both income-generating REITs and listed real estate developers, providing diversification within the sector through a single investment.

Another feature highlighted by the fund house is the mutual fund structure. Instead of investors directly receiving taxable distributions from REITs, the distributions remain within the fund, allowing returns to compound until redemption, subject to applicable mutual fund taxation rules.

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The scheme also eliminates several challenges associated with owning physical property, including high entry costs, paperwork, liquidity constraints and concentration risk.

Physical Real Estate vs REIT Index Fund

Physical Property REIT Index Fund High capital required Can start with a small investment Low liquidity Easy to buy and redeem mutual fund units Requires paperwork Simple mutual fund investment Maintenance and tenant management No property management hassles Concentrated in one property Diversified exposure to multiple REITs and real estate companies Transaction costs can be high Regular mutual fund expenses apply

Who should invest?

According to the scheme's riskometer, the fund carries a "Very High" risk, similar to its benchmark index. It is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and returns that closely track the performance of the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, subject to tracking error.

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While the fund offers a convenient way to participate in India's evolving real estate story, investors should remember that REITs and real estate stocks remain market-linked investments. Those considering the scheme should evaluate whether it fits their risk profile, investment horizon and overall asset allocation before investing.

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