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Invested ₹1 lakh 20 years ago? These 7 mutual funds could have made it worth up to ₹23.3 lakh. Check the full list

Invested ₹1 lakh 20 years ago? These 7 mutual funds could have made it worth up to ₹23.3 lakh. Check the full list

Two funds from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund also featured among the top wealth creators.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Invested ₹1 lakh 20 years ago? These 7 mutual funds could have made it worth up to ₹23.3 lakh. Check the full listThe report also highlights the consistency of these long-term wealth creators.

Staying invested through market cycles can make a significant difference to long-term wealth creation.

Seven equity mutual funds have multiplied investors' money by more than 10 times over the past 20 years, with the top performer turning the investment into more than 23 times its original value, according to the Wealth Conversations Report by FundsIndia, as reported by The Economic Times.

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These seven funds belong to three categories: large cap, mid cap and flexi cap, and have delivered strong returns over the long term.

Leading the list is Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund, which multiplied investors' money by 23.3 times over the last 20 years. The fund delivered a CAGR of 17.1% during the same period.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund came next, multiplying investors' money by 17.8 times over 20 years, with a CAGR of 15.5%.

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Two funds from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund also featured among the top wealth creators. Franklin India Mid Cap Fund multiplied investors' money by 17.6 times, while Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund multiplied it by 15.7 times over the same period. These funds delivered CAGRs of 15.4% and 14.7%, respectively.

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Two funds from Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund also made the list. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund multiplied investors' money by 14.8 times in 20 years, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund delivered 13.7 times wealth creation. Their respective CAGRs stood at 14.4% and 14%.

HDFC Large Cap Fund rounded off the list, multiplying investors' money by 13.1 times over the past 20 years. The fund delivered a CAGR of 14% during the period.

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The report also highlights the consistency of these long-term wealth creators. All seven funds have multiplied investors' wealth by more than 10 times over the last 15 years and by more than five times over the last 10 years.

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Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund emerged as the biggest wealth creator across the three-year, five-year, 10-year and 20-year periods. Franklin India Mid Cap Fund was the biggest wealth multiplier over the last 15 years.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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