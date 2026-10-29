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JioBlackRock MF folios jump 261%: Can new fund houses challenge established AMCs?

JioBlackRock MF folios jump 261%: Can new fund houses challenge established AMCs?

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund’s folios surged 261% year-on-year to 13.37 lakh in September 2026, making it the fastest-growing fund house by percentage growth. Its Flexi Cap Fund held 137 stocks, with 19 fresh buys and 18 complete exits, even as its September return stood at -5.33%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 3:35 AM IST
JioBlackRock MF folios jump 261%: Can new fund houses challenge established AMCs?JioBlackRock recorded the fastest percentage growth in folios among the fund houses, but its absolute addition of 9.67 lakh was lower than HDFC MF's 62.70 lakh. (AI Generated Image)

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund's investor folios surged 261% year-on-year to 13.37 lakh in September 2026, highlighting the rapid expansion of newer fund houses in India's competitive mutual fund industry. However, established asset management companies (AMCs) continue to attract substantial equity inflows, while JioBlackRock's ability to deliver competitive investment performance and retain investors through market cycles remains a key test.

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According to data based on Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) figures, JioBlackRock added approximately 9.67 lakh folios between September 2025 and September 2026, taking its total from 3.70 lakh to 13.37 lakh.

The growth comes as India's mutual fund industry added 4.06 crore folios over the year, with total folios increasing from 25.12 crore to 29.18 crore, a rise of 16.16%. JioBlackRock recorded significantly faster percentage growth than the industry, although its expansion started from a smaller base.

Can newer fund houses challenge established AMCs?

JioBlackRock's growth comes amid continued expansion by established asset management companies. HDFC Mutual Fund added approximately 62.70 lakh folios over the same period, the highest absolute addition in the comparison, while ICICI Prudential and Nippon India also recorded substantial increases.

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Equity fund flows offer another perspective on the competitive landscape. An estimate of AMC-level net inflows into equity-oriented schemes between April 2025 and September 2026, excluding market gains, placed HDFC Mutual Fund at the top with ₹77,838 crore. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund followed with ₹65,244 crore, while PPFAS Mutual Fund attracted ₹54,660 crore.

Nippon India Mutual Fund recorded estimated net inflows of ₹51,418 crore, followed by Bandhan Mutual Fund at ₹33,178 crore and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund at ₹32,076 crore. SBI Mutual Fund attracted ₹30,260 crore over the six-quarter period.

The figures suggest that established fund houses continue to command substantial investor flows. However, the ability to attract money is not uniform across the industry.

Axis Mutual Fund recorded estimated net outflows of ₹5,787 crore over the period, while Quant Mutual Fund saw outflows of ₹4,622 crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and PGIM India Mutual Fund recorded estimated outflows of ₹2,185 crore and ₹1,698 crore, respectively.

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These estimates cover equity-oriented schemes at AMCs with equity AUM of at least ₹5,000 crore. They exclude index funds, exchange-traded funds and hybrid schemes. Since the figures are derived from changes in quarterly average AUM after accounting for NAV movements, they should be treated as estimates rather than exact cash-flow figures.

JioBlackRock's Flexi Cap Fund sees active portfolio churn

The fund house's Flexi Cap Fund portfolio update for September 2026 offers a closer look at its investment activity. The fund held 137 stocks, with 19 fresh purchases and 18 complete exits during the period covered by the portfolio snapshot.

It increased holdings in 38 companies, reduced positions in 34 and made no changes to 46 holdings.

Among the fresh purchases listed in the update were Redington, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL (India) and Star Health and Allied Insurance. The fund also added to holdings in companies including Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna Industries, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance and Ipca Laboratories.

The portfolio snapshot listed Eternal, Laurus Labs, Indraprastha Gas, Thermax and DLF among the companies exited completely.

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Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the holdings that remained unchanged.

The activity indicates portfolio repositioning across the fund's holdings. However, fresh purchases, exits and changes in position sizes do not, by themselves, establish whether the portfolio strategy is delivering superior returns.

How does it compare on risk-adjusted returns?

Risk-adjusted returns help investors assess how much return a mutual fund has generated for the level of risk taken. One commonly used measure is the Sharpe ratio, which calculates the excess return over the risk-free rate relative to the fund's volatility. A higher Sharpe ratio generally indicates better risk-adjusted performance, although it should not be considered in isolation.

According to the latest data, ITI Flexi Cap Fund had the highest Sharpe ratio among the funds listed, at 0.71, followed by 360 ONE Flexicap Fund and Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund, both at 0.70. Over the three years covered by the data, these funds delivered annualised returns of 18.28%, 16.54% and 18.45%, respectively.

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Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund had a Sharpe ratio of 0.68 and a three-year return of 16.58%, while Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund recorded Sharpe ratios of 0.67 and 0.66, with returns of 15.45% and 15.53%, respectively.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund posted a Sharpe ratio of 0.64 and a three-year return of 12.28%. Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund recorded Sharpe ratios of 0.63 and 0.61, with three-year returns of 16.46% and 14.93%, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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