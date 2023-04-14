Mutual funds see sharp spike in number of women investors

The number of women investors in the mutual fund segment has registered a strong growth in the last three years with the strong inflow coming from across the country and not just from the top cities.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the industry body of mutual funds, the number of women investors -- computed on the basis of PAN -- jumped from 46.99 lakh in December 2019 to 74.5 lakh in December 2022.

More importantly, the jump came from both the top 30 cities – T30 in mutual fund parlance – and also the cities beyond those – B30 in industry jargon.

In the case of T30 locations, the number of women investors surged almost 50 per cent to 41.7 lakh in December 2022 from 27.94 lakh in December 2019. The jump from B30 locations was much higher at 72.33 per cent with the December 2022 number pegged at 32.3 lakh as against 19.05 lakh in December 2019.

Interestingly, women in the age group of 18-24 years appear most bullish on mutual funds as the number of such investors more than quadrupled from 66,417 in December 2019 to 2.82 lakh in December 2022.

Similarly, women investors in the age group of 25-35 more than doubled from 8.6 lakh to nearly 20 lakh in the same period. On an overall basis, the number of women investors in the age group of 18-35 years rose from 9.26 lakh to 22.8 lakh in the three-year period between December 2019 and December 2022.

SIP FLOWS CONTINUE TO SHINE

Data for the month of March 2023 showed that cumulative inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) was pegged at ₹14,276.06 crore, higher than the previous month’s inflows of nearly ₹13,700 crore.

“The SIP amount has hit an all-time high of ₹14,276 crore in March. This reinforces our belief that domestic investors continue to have high level of confidence in the Indian growth story and also in mutual funds as an effective vehicle for wealth creation,” said G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company.

“From a low of about ₹2,250 crore in November, the net inflows into equity funds have been steadily increasing every month, which augers well for the future of the equity markets,” he added.

Further, the number of SIP accounts stood at 6.36 crore as on March 31, 2023 compared to 6.28 crore in February 2023.

“SIP inflows continue to soar, breaking the record on a month-on-month basis – it would not be an overkill to say that the retail investor is the hero of the markets,” said N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

The spike in investors witnessed in the post pandemic period, despite the volatility due to global geo-political reasons and inflation, is also a cue to resilient investor behaviour, he added.

Also read: Loan growth may moderate in FY24, RBI may take a long pause over rate hikes: Andromeda