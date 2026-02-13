Nippon India Gold BeES enters global top 10 gold ETFs with $912 million inflows

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES has emerged as the sixth-largest gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) globally by net inflows in January 2026, marking a significant milestone for India’s presence in international gold investment flows. According to data released by the World Gold Council (WGC), the ETF recorded net inflows of $911.7 million during the month, equivalent to 5.7 tonnes of gold demand.

Notably, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES was the only Indian gold ETF to feature among the global top 10 for January, placing it alongside some of the world’s most established gold ETFs from the United States, China, and Europe. During the same period, the top 15 gold ETFs worldwide together attracted nearly $14.75 billion in net inflows, underscoring a strong global shift toward gold-backed investment products.

The ranking was highlighted by Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), which manages Nippon India Mutual Fund. The fund’s inclusion among global leaders reflects growing investor confidence in India’s regulated, exchange-traded gold ecosystem.

Gold ETFs in Jan 2026

According to the World Gold Council, the surge in gold ETF inflows in January 2026 was driven by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, changing expectations around global interest rates, and sustained demand for portfolio diversification. In an environment marked by geopolitical risks and uneven economic recovery, gold continued to appeal to investors as a store of value and hedge against volatility.

While India’s gold ETF market remains smaller than those of the US and China in absolute terms, its contribution to global flows during the month stood out. NAM India said the strong performance of Nippon India ETF Gold BeES highlights a structural shift in Indian investor behaviour, with rising preference for transparent, regulated, and exchange-traded gold products over traditional physical gold.

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES is currently the largest gold ETF in India by assets under management and has been listed on the National Stock Exchange since 2007. Its entry into the global top 10 by inflows underscores India’s increasing relevance in global gold investment trends, particularly as domestic investors adopt financial forms of gold exposure.

The strong January showing also builds on a broader global trend. WGC data indicates that global gold ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.5 billion in calendar year 2025, reinforcing gold’s enduring role as a strategic portfolio diversifier during uncertain economic periods.

About Nippon India ETF Gold BeES

Launched in March 2007, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES is one of India’s oldest and most widely held gold ETFs. The fund tracks domestic gold prices, allowing investors to gain exposure to gold without the need to buy, store, or insure physical metal.

Categorised under commodities (gold), the ETF is primarily used as a risk-management and diversification tool, rather than a substitute for long-term equity investing. It tends to perform well during periods of market stress or inflationary pressures.

The ETF has benefited from the recent rally in gold prices, delivering a 71.97% return in 2025 and a further 16.79% return so far in 2026, broadly in line with its benchmark. Assets under management have surged to around ₹59,007 crore, indicating strong liquidity and ease of trading.

With a low expense ratio, no exit load, and straightforward tax treatment—long-term gains taxed at 12.5%—Nippon India ETF Gold BeES continues to offer Indian investors a cost-efficient and regulated route to gold exposure.