NSE records over 1.5 mn mutual fund transactions on Sept 10, highest-ever in a single day

NSE India has achieved a significant milestone by processing over 1.5 million mutual fund transactions in a single day on its newly migrated NSE MF Invest Platform. This record was set on 10th September 2025, representing the highest transaction volume ever recorded in a single day for the platform. The achievement highlights the growing adoption and trust in digital financial platforms among investors.

The successful execution of these transactions underscores the support and trust of NSE India's members and distributors. Their cooperation during the platform's transition phase was invaluable. This transition is part of NSE India's strategy to enhance transaction efficiency and support the growing demand for mutual funds.

In recent years, passive investments through direct mutual funds (DMFs) in NSE-listed companies have experienced substantial growth, largely driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. Over the past decade, the assets under management (AUM) of passive equity funds have seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.5%, far surpassing the 25.4% CAGR of actively managed funds.

As of the first quarter of FY26, passive equity fund AUM reached 8.9 lakh crore, maintaining their ownership in NSE-listed companies at 1.9%. Actively managed funds saw a 14.8% quarter-on-quarter rise, amounting to 39.5 lakh crore.

Despite a temporary decline in FY21 due to economic challenges, domestic mutual fund ownership has been on the rise, reaching 10.6% of NSE-listed companies' market capitalisation by the end of June 2025. This growth reflects a resurgence in systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows.

In July, the mutual fund industry recorded unprecedented figures, with SIP inflows exceeding 28,000 crore and monthly new fund offerings reaching 30,000 crore. The combined assets under management across equity and debt funds surpassed 75 lakh crore.

The sustained growth in passive funds and the increasing participation of retail investors via SIPs have bolstered market depth and economic resilience. This trend highlights the changing dynamics within the Indian mutual fund industry, with domestic investors playing an increasingly pivotal role.

Moving forward, the continued development of such platforms and investor-friendly strategies will likely further enhance the reach and efficiency of mutual fund transactions in India.