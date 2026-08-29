PPFAS vs HDFC vs Kotak vs Aditya Birla Flexicap: How the top 4 funds are investing your money

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFAS), with assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.48 lakh crore, is the largest among the four. Its portfolio has 70.2% in domestic equity, 11.1% in international equities, 12.4% in debt and 2.3% in cash, with 4.1% in REITs.
This makes PPFAS the most defensive of the four funds in terms of overall asset allocation. Its international exposure is also notable, with Alphabet accounting for 4.3% of the portfolio.
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, with AUM of ₹1.11 lakh crore, has a much higher 94.2% equity allocation, alongside 3.6% debt and 2.2% REITs. Kotak Flexicap Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund are even more aggressively invested, with equity allocations of 98.2% and 97.6%, respectively.
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Market-cap strategies differ sharply
The biggest contrast emerges in market-cap allocation. PPFAS has 91% of its equity portfolio in large caps, with only 4% in mid caps and 5% in small caps.
HDFC is relatively more balanced, with 76% large caps, 15% mid caps and 10% small caps. Kotak has 73% in large caps, 24% in mid caps and 3% in small caps.
Aditya Birla is the most diversified towards smaller companies, with 57% large caps, 28% mid caps and 16% small caps. Thus, investors choosing between these funds are effectively taking different levels of market-cap risk despite all four being categorised as flexicap funds.
PPFAS vs HDFC vs Kotak vs Aditya Birla Flexicap: Key portfolio differences
|Parameter
|PPFAS Flexi Cap
|HDFC Flexi Cap
|Kotak Flexicap
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap
|AUM
|₹1.48 lakh crore
|₹1.11 lakh crore
|₹56,119 crore
|₹28,112 crore
|Equity allocation
|70.2%
|94.2%
|98.2%
|97.6%
|Debt allocation
|12.4%
|3.6%
|0.3%
|1.7%
|Cash allocation
|2.3%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|0.7%
|REITs
|4.1%
|2.2%
|—
|—
|Large-cap
|91%
|76%
|73%
|57%
|Mid-cap
|4%
|15%
|24%
|28%
|Small-cap
|5%
|10%
|3%
|16%
|Top holding
|HDFC Bank (7.5%)
|ICICI Bank (9.2%)
|ICICI Bank (5.6%)
|ICICI Bank (6.1%)
|Banking allocation
|20.0%
|28.9%
|23.1%
|19.0%
|Key differentiated bets
|Power Grid, Alphabet
|InterGlobe Aviation, SBI Life
|Bharat Electronics, Jindal Steel
|Bharat Forge, United Spirits
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Banks are the common conviction
Banking is the largest sector allocation across all four portfolios. It accounts for 20% of PPFAS, 28.9% of HDFC, 23.1% of Kotak and 19% of Aditya Birla’s portfolios.
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are particularly prominent across the funds. ICICI Bank is the top holding in HDFC at 9.2%, Kotak at 5.6% and Aditya Birla at 6.1%, while it is also among PPFAS’s major holdings.
HDFC Bank features among the top holdings of all four funds as well, highlighting a strong consensus around large private-sector banks.
Where the fund managers differ
The individual stock picks reveal the active bets behind the portfolios. PPFAS has a distinctive allocation to Power Grid (6%) and Alphabet (4.3%). HDFC stands out with InterGlobe Aviation (3%) and SBI Life (3.6%).
Kotak has a notable 5.1% allocation to Bharat Electronics, reflecting its exposure to the defence theme. Aditya Birla, meanwhile, includes Bharat Forge (2.2%) and United Spirits (1.9%) among its differentiated holdings.
Overall, the comparison shows that “flexicap” does not imply identical portfolio construction. PPFAS prioritises large-cap exposure and diversification, HDFC combines large caps with greater mid-cap participation, Kotak has a stronger mid-cap tilt, while Aditya Birla takes the highest mid- and small-cap exposure. For investors, the choice therefore depends not only on past returns but also on the level of market and portfolio risk they are comfortable taking.
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