Property vs mutual funds: Where should your first ₹50 lakh of wealth go?

He said property appreciation of 6-9% annually, after 6-10% upfront transaction costs, maintenance, property tax and the opportunity cost of illiquidity, can result in real returns close to inflation or below it. Equity mutual funds, by contrast, have significantly lower transaction frictions.

“By year 20, mutual funds have created nearly 1.5 times more wealth from the same starting capital, with no leverage and no debt obligation attached,” Vardhana said.

An illustration based on 7% CAGR for property and 12% for equity mutual funds shows the gap widening sharply:

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Time Property Equity MFs Wealth Gap 5 years ₹70 lakh ₹88 lakh ₹18 lakh 10 years ₹98 lakh ₹1.55 crore ₹57 lakh 15 years ₹1.38 crore ₹2.74 crore ₹1.36 crore 20 years ₹1.93 crore ₹4.82 crore ₹2.89 crore

The leverage argument for property

Rajat Bokolia, CEO, Newstone, takes a different view, highlighting leverage as a key advantage of real estate.

“With ₹50 lakh, most first-time investors instinctively split it into mutual funds because that's the ‘safe’, liquid option. But real estate at this ticket size especially in emerging micro-markets like Sonipat or through fractional ownership, can offer something mutual funds can't: leverage,” he said.

According to Bokolia, a ₹50 lakh down payment could unlock a ₹1.5-2 crore property through a home loan, giving investors exposure to appreciation on the entire asset. He suggested either using the corpus as a down payment on a modest, well-located property or adopting a 70:30 allocation between funds and a REIT.

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Build liquidity before buying

Harsh Soni, Founder, Nyvo Money, said the first priority should be financial security rather than immediately choosing between property and mutual funds.

“Everyone jumps straight to ‘flat ya mutual fund?’ But your first chunk of money has a different job. It has to sit somewhere safe and reachable, so that a hospital bill or six months without income doesn't wreck everything you've built,” he said.

Soni recommends keeping 4-6 months of expenses in a liquid fund or sweep-in FD before investing. He also pointed to upcoming commitments such as school fees, weddings or business requirements, which should be matched with suitable investments and timelines.

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Diversification is the bigger consideration

Aakash Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, MIDASX, said mutual funds offer a stronger starting point because of their liquidity, flexibility, diversification and compounding potential. Equity indices, he noted, have historically generated 12-15% CAGR over long cycles without stamp duty, registration costs or property maintenance.

Saurabh Bansal, Founder, Finatwork Investment Advisor and a SEBI RIA, said the first ₹50 lakh should be viewed as “the foundation of the financial portfolio you will build over the next several decades.”

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“The mistake is often not buying property. It is concentrating too much of your early wealth in one asset before you have built a broader financial base,” he said.

For a home meant for personal use, property can still make sense. But for an investment property, experts flag low rental yields of 2-3%, selling delays and costs such as stamp duty, brokerage and maintenance. The key, therefore, is to align the first ₹50 lakh with near-term commitments, liquidity needs and long-term wealth creation rather than automatically putting it into one asset.

DO READ: India’s REIT, InvIT market could unlock ₹11.6 lakh crore of fresh capital by 2030: Report