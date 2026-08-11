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Regular vs direct mutual funds: How much are you paying your distributor?

Regular vs direct mutual funds: How much are you paying your distributor?

Choosing between regular and direct mutual fund plans can affect the cost of investing, as distribution commissions are built into the expense structure of regular plans. An analysis of AMFI data found that distributors received an estimated ₹27,335 crore in mutual fund commissions in FY2024-25, highlighting the importance of understanding how investment costs are paid.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 5:45 AM IST
Regular vs direct mutual funds: How much are you paying your distributor?The key difference between regular and direct mutual funds for investors is whether a distributor is involved in the purchase and whether distribution commission is built into the scheme's expenses.

Mutual fund investors often focus on returns and expense ratios but may overlook how their choice between a regular and direct plan affects the cost of investing. According to an analysis by 1 Finance Magazine based on commission disclosures published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), mutual fund distributors received an estimated ₹27,335 crore in commissions in FY2024-25, with the money forming part of scheme expenses rather than being charged to investors through a separate bill.

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MF distribution commission

Distribution commission is paid from the mutual fund scheme's expense ratio. The expense ratio is deducted from the fund's daily net asset value (NAV), which means investors do not receive a separate invoice for the distribution cost.

The report found that ₹21,106 crore, or 77.2% of the total commission pool, went to 3,158 distributors, representing about 1.5% of an estimated 2.06 lakh distributors on the register. The remaining estimated ₹6,229 crore was shared among around 2.03 lakh distributors below AMFI's disclosure threshold.

This concentration reflects the economics of distribution, where commission revenue increases with the assets gathered by a distributor and the reach of its distribution network.

MUST READ: Who earns the most from your mutual fund? Banks beat fintechs, independent advisors trail

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Regular vs direct mutual funds

The key difference for investors is whether a distributor is involved in the purchase and whether distribution commission is built into the scheme's expenses.

The report notes that direct plans carry a lower expense ratio and do not pay distribution commission. Regular plans, by contrast, involve distribution through an intermediary, with the associated commission paid from the scheme's expense structure.

For investors, the practical implication is that the cost structure should be considered alongside the returns generated by the fund. A lower expense ratio means less of the scheme's assets are used to meet expenses, although the choice between direct and regular plans also depends on whether an investor requires distribution or advisory support.

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Regular vs Direct Mutual Funds: Key Differences

Feature Regular Mutual Fund Direct Mutual Fund
Distributor involved Yes No
Distribution commission Paid from scheme expenses No distribution commission
Expense ratio Generally higher Lower
Investment route Through an intermediary/distributor Directly with the mutual fund
Investor support Distributor can assist with transactions and fund selection Investor manages investments directly
Impact on NAV Expenses, including distribution costs, are deducted from NAV Lower expenses can result in a relatively lower cost structure
Best suited for Investors who want intermediary support Investors comfortable managing investments themselves

Where does the commission money go?

The distribution commission pool is heavily concentrated among larger channels. Banks and bank-associated brokers received ₹6,330 crore, while wealth managers and corporate mutual fund distributors received ₹11,629 crore. Fintech platforms received ₹458 crore, while disclosed individual distributors received ₹2,689 crore.

Among disclosed entities, the difference is particularly stark. The 50 bank and bank-associated channels averaged ₹126.60 crore each, compared with ₹1.82 crore for the 1,474 disclosed individual distributors.

ALSO READ: Are investors turning to multi-asset funds for gold and silver exposure?

What should MF investors check?

Investors can check three things before choosing how to invest. First, they should understand how the person or platform helping them invest is compensated—through commission, fees or both. Second, they can check whether a direct plan of the same mutual fund scheme is available. Third, they should verify whether the intermediary is a mutual fund distributor or a SEBI-registered investment adviser, as the two operate under different regulations and payment structures.

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The commission data does not mean that regular plans are necessarily unsuitable. Rather, it highlights the importance of understanding what investors are paying for and how that payment is structured before selecting a mutual fund plan.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 5:45 AM IST
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