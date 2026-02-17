SBI Nifty Midcap150 ETF launched: All you need to know 

SBI Mutual Fund has launched the SBI Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 ETF, an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund replicating/ tracking Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens today and will end on February 24, 2026.

Investment objective

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error.

Fund distribution

The scheme will primarily invest a minimum of 95% and up to 100% of its assets in stocks comprising the Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index and up to 5% in Government securities (like G-Secs, SDLs, and treasury bills), including triparty repo and units of liquid mutual fund.

The minimum application amount during the NFO is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter with additional purchases of Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter.

Investments can also be done through daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans).

Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited, said, "The SBI Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 ETF provides access to momentum driven opportunities within the mid cap segment, enabling investors to strengthen portfolio diversification through a disciplined and transparent approach."

The fund manager for the SBI Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 ETF is Viral Chhadva, who has been associated with the fund house since December 2020.