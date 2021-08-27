SEBI bars Kotak AMC from launching new FMP scheme for 6 months

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd has been restrained by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from launching any new Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) scheme for six months, the markets regulator said in an order issued on Friday, August 27.

The order will come into force with immediate effect, SEBI said. It added the order was passed after the markets regulator noticed the investors of certain FMPs, launched by the Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, were not paid their full proceeds based on the declared Net Asset Value (NV) of the said schemes as on their respective maturity dates.

Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit jumps 32% to Rs 1,642 cr; net interest income up 5.8%

SEBI also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 50 lakh on Kotak AMC, directing it to refund a part of the investment management and advisory fees collected from the unitholders of the six FMP schemes, along with an interest of 15% per annum from the date of maturity of such schemes till the date of actual payment to the respective unitholders of the said schemes.

"The Noticee is directed to complete the exercise of payment of funds to the respective unitholders and submission of compliance report to the abovementioned authority within a period of 45 days from the date of this order," the markets regulator said in its order.

SEBI also asked Kotak AMC to pay the penalty "within 45 days from the date of service of this order."