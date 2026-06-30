Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
mutual funds
Should investors shift from aggressive hybrid funds to balanced hybrid funds now? Sankaran Naren explains why

Should investors shift from aggressive hybrid funds to balanced hybrid funds now? Sankaran Naren explains why

As market volatility and rich equity valuations keep investors on edge, balanced hybrid funds are back in focus as a potential middle path between growth and stability. ICICI Prudential AMC's Sankaran Naren believes a balanced allocation between equity and debt may be better suited to navigate the current market environment.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026 1:14 PM IST
Should investors shift from aggressive hybrid funds to balanced hybrid funds now? Sankaran Naren explains whyAccording to ICICI Prudential, combining equity's long-term growth potential with debt's relative stability can help investors navigate market volatility while reducing downside risk.

With equity markets trading near record levels even as global uncertainties persist, investors are increasingly looking for strategies that can balance growth with downside protection. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund believes the answer may lie in a balanced hybrid fund, where equity and debt receive nearly equal weight instead of the equity-heavy allocation seen in aggressive hybrid funds.

Advertisement

The asset management company has launched the ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) open from June 30 to July 14. The scheme will invest between 40% and 60% each in equity and debt, with no allocation to arbitrage. The allocation will be actively managed depending on valuations, earnings outlook and bond yields.

Speaking on the launch, Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, said the balanced allocation is designed for the current market environment.

"ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund is designed to strike a suitable balance between equity and debt allocation, with each receiving an allocation of 40-60% of the portfolio, basis prevailing market conditions. We believe this balanced approach is well placed to navigate the current environment while supporting both income generation and long-term wealth creation for investors," he said.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Why silver emerged as the biggest common bet for top multi-asset funds in May

Why balance matters now

Aggressive hybrid funds typically invest 65-80% of their assets in equities and 20-35% in debt. Balanced hybrid funds, on the other hand, maintain a more even allocation of 40-60% in both asset classes, offering greater flexibility to increase debt exposure when equity valuations appear expensive or market risks rise.

MUST READ: Stop chasing returns: These 10 mutual fund ratios matter more than 5-year CAGR

That distinction becomes particularly relevant in an environment marked by geopolitical tensions, uncertain global growth, changing interest rate expectations and elevated domestic equity valuations.

According to ICICI Prudential, equity remains the primary driver of long-term wealth creation but is inherently volatile. Debt, meanwhile, provides relatively stable returns and can cushion portfolios during periods of market correction. Combining the two asset classes allows investors to benefit from their different market cycles rather than relying solely on one source of returns.

Advertisement

The fund house has also highlighted historical data showing that a hypothetical 50:50 equity-debt portfolio experienced smaller losses during major equity market declines while delivering higher long-term returns than debt alone in normal market conditions. While past performance is no guarantee of future returns, the data underscores the diversification benefit of maintaining balanced exposure across asset classes.

MUST READ: Why Jio BlackRock feels hybrid long-short is the perfect fund to launch now as it enters the SIF space

Should investors switch?

Whether investors should move from aggressive hybrid funds to balanced hybrid funds depends largely on their financial goals and risk appetite rather than market timing alone.

Investors with long investment horizons and the ability to tolerate significant volatility may still prefer aggressive hybrid funds because of their higher equity allocation. However, those approaching financial goals, seeking more stable portfolio behaviour or concerned about sharp market corrections may find balanced hybrid funds more suitable.

ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund: Key Details

Particulars Details
Fund name ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund
Fund type Open-ended Balanced Hybrid Scheme
NFO opens June 30, 2026
NFO closes July 14, 2026
Investment objective Capital appreciation and income through investments in equity and debt instruments
Equity allocation 40%–60%
Debt & money market allocation 40%–60%
Arbitrage exposure Not permitted
Equity strategy Active investing across market capitalisations and sectors
Debt strategy Invests across duration, AAA-rated bonds, government securities (G-Secs) and credit opportunities
Portfolio review Periodically based on valuations, earnings outlook and bond yields
Minimum investment ₹500 (and multiples of Re. 1 thereafter)
Plans available Direct Plan and Regular Plan
Benchmark CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index
Fund managers Roshan Chutkey, Manish Banthia and Akhil Kakkar
Suitable for Investors seeking a balance between long-term capital growth and relatively lower portfolio volatility

MUST READ: How your investments are taxed in 2026-27: ITR filing guide for stocks, FDs, gold, mutual funds

Advertisement

The new ICICI Prudential scheme will actively invest across market capitalisations and sectors on the equity side, while the debt portfolio will span government securities, AAA-rated bonds, duration opportunities and credit instruments. Allocation between equity and debt will be reviewed periodically based on prevailing market conditions rather than maintained at a fixed ratio.

For investors who are uncomfortable taking an all-equity approach but still want long-term capital appreciation, balanced hybrid funds could offer a middle path—one that aims to participate in market gains while reducing the impact of volatility through disciplined diversification.

Balanced Hybrid Fund vs Aggressive Hybrid Fund

Feature Balanced Hybrid Fund Aggressive Hybrid Fund
Equity allocation 40%–60% 65%–80%
Debt allocation 40%–60% 20%–35%
Risk level Moderate Moderately High to High
Return potential Moderate to High Higher over the long term
Downside protection Better due to higher debt allocation Lower during sharp market corrections
Suitable for Investors seeking a balance between growth and stability Investors with higher risk appetite and longer investment horizon
Portfolio strategy Dynamic allocation between equity and debt based on market conditions Equity-focused with limited debt allocation
Volatility Lower than aggressive hybrid funds Higher because of greater equity exposure
Ideal investment horizon 3–5 years or more 5 years or more
Best suited for Conservative to moderate investors and those nearing financial goals Long-term wealth creators comfortable with market volatility

MUST READ: Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches India’s first hybrid index fund combining equities, G-Secs; should do you get it?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 30, 2026 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today